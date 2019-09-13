The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Dunn County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how
4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement. To celebrate, Dunn County 4-H is offering several FREE National Youth Science Day Coding Challenges, details below.
4-H has something for everyone. You can learn to be a leader, tackle hands-on challenges, get more active in your community, and learn to give back. Although many people think of animal projects when they think about 4-H, the most popular project in Dunn county is photography. Dunn County regularly has photographs selected for state-wide shows. Hundreds of local 4-H families tackle art projects of all kinds and almost 100 concentrate on woodworking, and another hundred on foods and nutrition. These are hobbies and skills that will keep people active all their lives.
In Dunn County more than 400 4-H youth and over 160 volunteers are involved in 4 H. October is 4-H enrollment season, so please contact Extension Dunn County for more information on getting involved in 4-H as a family, a youth, or as an adult volunteer. All youth ages Kindergarten through high school and one year beyond are welcome.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is 4-H National Youth Science Day, which sees hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led STEM challenge. The exciting theme for this year’s challenge is Game Changers, which will run throughout October. Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, Game Changers will teach kids coding skills through fun exercises including gaming, puzzles and physical activity.
This year Dunn County 4-H will host two National Youth Science Day STEM Challenge Events that correspond to National 4-H Week. These fast-paced and hands on workshops for youths ages 8-14 and are specially designed by Google and 4-H to help students tap into computational thinking. The first will take place on Sunday, October 6th from 3:00 to 4:30 PM, with the second on Wednesday, September 9th from 4-5:30 PM. Both are FREE and will occur in the Dunn County Community Services Building. Please sign up at the Extension Dunn County Website: https://dunn.extension.wisc.edu/.
“Last year the youth that attended National Youth Science Day events had a great time and enjoyed getting to work in small teams to solve coding problems. These fun, very hands-on challenges help youth have the kind of computational thinking experiences that our workforce will need in the coming decades,” said Luisa Gerasimo, Dunn County 4-H Program Coordinator.
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit http://www.4-h.org/.
