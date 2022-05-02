EXTending a hand: How should farmers prepare for the 2022 growing season?

According to Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Agronomy Professor and Extension State Corn Specialist, there is a lot of concern among farmers about dry spring conditions as we head into the 2022 growing season. Significant areas of the western U.S. are encountering extreme to exceptional drought. In the Midwest, the southern tiers of Wisconsin counties and the northern 1-2 tiers of Illinois counties are abnormally dry or under moderate drought (see Figure 1).

Lack of Precipitation in 2021

Only 23.5 inches of precipitation was measured during 2021 compared to the 30-year annual average of 35.2 inches at the UW Agricultural Research Station (ARS) in Arlington. Wisconsin typically receives most of its precipitation during April, May and June of the growing season. The variability (risk) of precipitation patterns during April to June is quite high ranging from 3.8 to 5.4 inches (standard deviation= + 1.9 to 2.7 inches). Monthly precipitation amounts can range from 1.8 to 7.9 inches of precipitation during April, May and June. Figure 2 describes the 30-year monthly average precipitation.

During 2021, monthly precipitation was outside of the error bars in Figure 2 only during April and November. Drier conditions during April allowed for early planting, while drier grain moisture was observed at harvest. The month that was average for precipitation was August, which is the grain-filling period for corn. During 2021, farmers did not see any monthly average of precipitation above the 30 yr monthly average. Even though precipitation was one of the lowest on record, the distribution was adequate for near-record grain yields in 2021.

Some of the current drought conditions described by the U.S. Drought Monitor for Wisconsin and Illinois are a holdover from the 2021 season. Since January 2022, the amount of precipitation measured at UW ARS in Arlington has been average. Though the soil profile water content is likely lower than normal.

Preparation for 2022 growing season

Lauer suggests that farmers should "manage for the average." “Don't change things too much unless you have been considering and preparing changes in your management style for some time. The weather during 2022 could be cooler/warmer and/or drier/wetter than normal,” Lauer recommends.

Lauer reminds farmers that you cannot predict the weather. However, if a farmer is concerned that the weather is going to be drier than normal, he offers these considerations:

1. Select a hybrid that is bio-engineered to include drought "tolerant" transgenes. Be wary of hybrids traditionally bred for drought "resistant" traits.

2. Use hybrids with the Bt-ECB bio-engineered trait. Stalk integrity will be important for water molecule movement within the plant and will likely increase standability at harvest. Mycotoxin issues are more often observed in drought stressed years because of increased corn borer activity.

3. Select a hybrid that is shorter-season than typical for your field. You will give up yield compared to a full-season hybrid, but the shorter-season hybrid will go through pollination earlier when soil profile water might be adequate to ensure pollination.

4. Plant early. Planting corn early has the same effect as selecting a shorter-season hybrid. Plants will go through the pollination phase earlier when soil profile water content is greater.

5. Lower plant population. Our data shows that grain yield is not affected by plant population during a drought year. By lowering your plant population you capture some return on investment by lowering seed cost.

6. Rotate your crops. Rotated corn grain yield during a drought year is increased (25 to 30%) more than continuous corn.

7. Use no-tillage. Residue on the soil surface acts as a mulch and a boundary layer for evaporation from the soil surface.

8. Control weeds. Weeds will compete with corn for water resources.

9. Do not over-apply nitrogen. Apply at MRTN rates. Nitrogen increases corn leaf area thereby increasing the potential amount of surface area and cooling load that the plant requires for transpiration.

Lauer notes, “Some of these management decision changes have the potential to leave yield in the field during a normal weather year. As was seen during 2021, some of these decisions are about timing of precipitation events. I remember the 2005 and 2012 when weather conditions were dry through mid-July. Adequate rains came in mid-July and soils that had higher soil water content allowed plants to escape drought effects on pollination. For some, early planting date and shorter-season hybrids did not work and fields were abandoned.”

For more information on UW corn agronomy during the 2022 growing season, visit Lauer’s website at http://wisccorn.blogspot.com/.

Wantoch is an Associate Professor and agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.

