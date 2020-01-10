Extension Dunn County works alongside constituents of the county to deliver practical educational programs—on the farm, in schools, and throughout urban and rural areas of the county. We empower families and communities by providing tools and guidance they need to adopt positive health behaviors. We run strong agriculture programs, to ensure farmers and families remain healthy, productive, and supported in the good times and hard times.
Whether on the farm or in the field, Extension Dunn County is on the front lines of modern agriculture. From animal management to crops and soils to farm succession and financial planning, our local educators and state Extension specialists and researchers help overcome the many challenges that Dunn County growers and producers may face.
We foster a robust and sustainable Master Gardener Program and assist the public with horticulture inquiries. In this way, we help our neighbors understand and use research-based information and practices that can improve their quality of life while minimizing negative impacts on the environment and natural resources.
We support positive youth development while teaching critical leadership skills. Our 4-H program provides diverse educational opportunities to prepare youth for success in critical thinking, decision-making, goal setting, resilience, leadership, and more—all skills that contribute to healthy adult citizens and workforce development.
We also help support kids and parents in nutrition programming with FoodWIse—a SNAP-Ed federally funded program that partners with Extension Dunn County. FoodWIse educators advance healthy eating habits, food safety practices, nutrition knowledge, and how to make food dollars stretch for families with limited financial resources.
Our funding is a cooperative partnership between the county, state, and federal levels. We wouldn’t exist without county partnership, and we are grateful to be able to work with you to provide educational leadership than helps to transform lives and communities with the well-known and trusted university resource, best known as Extension.
Through this unique partnership, Extension educators in Dunn County work with the Community Resources and Tourism Committee, a committee comprised of members from the Dunn County Board of Supervisors, and other local groups to identify needs for education and design programs to meet those needs.
Extension Dunn County supports collaborative efforts that allow local knowledge to grow. We help local people to become experts and teach their neighbors, assist local groups and businesses in visioning and planning, and help to make things happen in our community.
Did you know?
- Extension Dunn County supports 36 Community Clubs, including 4-H, Master Gardeners, and Home Community Education (HCE);
- Extension educators have collaborated with 32 local community agencies and 25 county entities;
- Extension educators led or participated in 16 community committees and coalitions including but not limited to Eat Well Dunn County, Health Dunn Right, and Farm-City Day.
The work of Extension can be far-reaching because of our efforts to empower local volunteers. This investment in volunteers allows us to be good stewards of our state and county resources — increasing the work we can accomplish within Dunn County. In 2018, Extension volunteers contributed time totaling approximately $508,000 that provided programs to Dunn County families and residents. When families are strengthened, our community is strengthened.
We would like you to get to know us better. Extension just moved into our new office on the second floor of the Dunn County Community Services Building, so we invite you to come see our new home. We are holding a community open house so that you may stop in and learn more about what Extension has to offer. Feel free to stop by our brand new office and purchase a plat book, rent out the pressure cooker, sign up a child for 4-H, drop off an insect you want to be identified, or just to simply say hi. Our normal hours of business are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Extension Dunn County Community Open House
Thursday, Jan. 30 from 2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
3001 US Hwy. 12, Suite 216, Menomonie, WI 54751
If you can’t make it in person, please call our office anytime with questions at (715) 232-1636...we are here for you. You can also visit Extension Dunn County online at http://dunn.extension.wisc.edu and like us on Facebook “Extension Dunn County.”
In the meantime, watch for articles from Extension in the Dunn County News on the second and fourth Sundays. Dunn County’s Extension educational partners include: Agriculture Educator –Specializing in Economic Development-Katie Wantoch; 4-H Program Coordinator- Luisa Gerasimo; Human Development & Relationships Educator, Stephanie Hintz; FoodWIse Nutrition Education Coordinator-Sandy Tarter; Horticulture Program Coordinator—Margaret Murphy; and Community Educator, Joseph Malual.
We are honored to be serving the Dunn County community. Thank you for your part in making this community a wonderful place to live, work, and play.
