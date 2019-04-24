Springtime is finally here and the May 1 deadline for current 4-H youth to pick their projects is coming right up!
4-H members can choose from over 100 interesting projects like training dogs, learning ecology, joining a shooting sports club, studying photography or engaging themselves in robotics.
4-H members get to take advantage of adult volunteer knowledge and information about their project and try something new, all while “Learning by Doing” — a foundational principle of 4-H across the world.
If you know someone interested in 4-H, please have them contact the Dunn County Extension Office to learn more. If they want to show at our local fair sign up in 4H Online is due May 1. However, 4-H membership can be started year-round.
4-H is not a top-down organization. Members make almost all of the decisions about what their clubs should do.
Each club and committee is self-governing, with youth members filling all officer roles.
Many of our community leaders in Dunn County can trace the beginning of their careers back to their time in 4-H.
We have 16 community clubs in our county, plus a half-dozen project clubs like Horse, Dog, Shooting, Small Animal, Livestock and Dairy Judging. Trained and vetted Dunn County 4-H volunteers, numbering over 130, help make 4-H a safe and encouraging space to learn and grow.
We are also proud to be cooperating with Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association to support an after school club.
With teen help we may be able to offer a number of affordable day camps this summer. These will be open to all 4-H families, Building Bridges youth and their friends and relatives, within age limits and space availability.
Did you know? Professional translation services are available at no charge if you know a family that will need to have 4-H documents provided in a language besides English.
Accommodations for hearing, visual, or other impairments are also possible. We are starting a financial assistance fund to make sure everyone can participate in projects.
Dunn County 4-H welcomes all our neighbors and would like to expand our services! Who do you know that might do better with a supportive program and club?Based directly upon research provided by colleagues in Extension and through the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of 4-H Youth Development, 4-H offers the youth of Dunn County the opportunity to grow into happy, healthy adults while helping “Make the Best Better.”
Learn more today by visiting dunn.extension.wisc.edu/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.