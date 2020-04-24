EXTending a Hand: Pick a fun 4-H project by May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Springtime is finally here and the May 1 deadline for current 4-H youth to pick their projects is coming right up! 4-H members can choose from over 100 interesting projects like training dogs, learning ecology, joining a shooting sports club, studying photography or engaging themselves in robotics. 4-H members get to take advantage of adult volunteer project expertise, and maybe even try something new. 4-H is not just nose in book learning. 4-H celebrates “Learning by Doing” which is a foundational principle of 4-H programming all across the world.

If you know someone interested in 4-H, please have them contact Extension Dunn County to learn more. 4-H is for youth age kindergarten through 19. If youth want to show at our local fair, sign up in 4-H Online is due May first. However, 4-H membership can be started year ‘round. Look for Extension Dunn County’s website and select 4-H in the dropdown menu for more information. Please take advantage of this fun link for age-appropriate, family-friendly, hands-on activities: https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/home-activities/ while you are home with children.