EXTending a Hand: Pick a fun 4-H project by May 1

Springtime is finally here and the May 1 deadline for current 4-H youth to pick their projects is coming right up! 4-H members can choose from over 100 interesting projects like training dogs, learning ecology, joining a shooting sports club, studying photography or engaging themselves in robotics. 4-H members get to take advantage of adult volunteer project expertise, and maybe even try something new. 4-H is not just nose in book learning. 4-H celebrates “Learning by Doing” which is a foundational principle of 4-H programming all across the world.
If you know someone interested in 4-H, please have them contact Extension Dunn County to learn more. 4-H is for youth age kindergarten through 19. If youth want to show at our local fair, sign up in 4-H Online is due May first. However, 4-H membership can be started year ‘round. Look for Extension Dunn County’s website and select 4-H in the dropdown menu for more information. Please take advantage of this fun link for age-appropriate, family-friendly, hands-on activities: https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/home-activities/ while you are home with children.
Professional translation services are available, as are accommodations for hearing, visual or other impairments, so that everyone can join in the fun. We even have a financial assistance fund to make sure everyone can participate in projects. Dunn County 4-H welcomes all our neighbors and would like to expand our services! Who do you know whose life might be better with an expanded social circle, a supportive program, and an active club?
There are more than 6 million 4-H members in the United States and the organization is aiming to be 10 million strong in the coming years. The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills of youth using a positive youth development approach. We have 14 community clubs in our county, plus a half-dozen project clubs like Horse, Dog, Shooting, Small Animal, Livestock and Dairy Judging. 130+ trained and vetted Dunn County 4-H volunteers help make 4-H a safe and encouraging space to learn and grow. We welcome volunteers and put them through a training and screening process so that everyone stays safe.
Based directly upon research provided by colleagues in Extension and through the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of 4-H Youth Development, 4-H offers the youth of Dunn County the opportunity to grow into happy, healthy adults while helping “Make the Best Better.”
Learn more today: https://dunn.extension.wisc.edu/
Luisa Gerasimo is the Dunn County 4-H Educator, she can be reached by phone 715-232-1636 or by email: lgerasimo@co.dunn.wi.us
