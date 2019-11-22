With many dishes cooking at once and the big Turkey to handle, there are many opportunities for cross-contamination to occur on Thanksgiving. Cross-contamination is the spread of detrimental bacteria from one surface or food-source to another. Two of the most common bacterial agents from raw meat and poultry include Salmonella and Clostridium Perfringens, which can result in some pretty nasty symptoms.
Here are a few tips to reduce the spread of harmful bacteria when you cook your Turkey:
- Designate separate plates, utensils, and cutting boards when preparing raw meat, poultry and seafood and fresh or cooked food.
- Separate containers which has held raw meat and poultry for washing. Clean and sanitize them in between uses in hot, soapy water or the dishwasher.
- Keep paper-towels and sanitizer wipes nearby. Using towels and rags for hand and counter wiping can easily spread bacteria if you have handled raw meat and poultry.
- Wash hands frequently, especially after handling the Turkey or other meat. Try a touchless soap dispenser to make it easy to keep hands clean and prevent recontamination from the top of the soap dispenser. Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water.
- Use one utensil to taste and another to stir or mix food to prevent the spread of germs.
- Do not wash your Turkey. Bacteria present inside and outside the Turkey can only be killed via the cooking process and washing the Turkey may spread bacteria around the sink area
- Cook to proper temperatures to avoid foodborne illness. Turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 F at the thickest portion of the breast and inner portion of the thigh and wing. The same temperature counts for stuffing inside the bird!
Turkey is nutritious, low in cost and easy to cook. Follow these instructions:
Thaw
Keep turkey cold while thawing. Use one of these methods:
1. No hurry: Thaw in refrigerator. Leave turkey in original wrapping; place on tray breast side up and put in refrigerator. Allow to thaw for at least 1 day for every 4lbs. Use within 4 days after thawing.
2. Fast thaw: Thaw in cold water. Leave turkey in original wrapping, breast side down. Cover with cold water in large clean sink. Change water every 30 minutes to keep cold. It takes about half an hour for each pound of turkey to thaw. Cook immediately after thawed. Do not refreeze!
Prepare to Cook
Raw turkey may have bacteria on it. Wash your hands, sinks, counters, knives and dishes with soap and hot water after working with raw turkey. Keep raw turkey and its juices away from cooked and ready-to-eat food. Follow these steps to prepare a turkey for cooking:
1. Remove wrapper from the turkey.
2. Remove the bag of giblets and neck from the inside the turkey.
3. Cut off large pieces of fat.
4. If stuffing is to be cooked inside the turkey, do not stuff the turkey until just before putting it in the oven.
Cooking the Turkey
The turkey can be roasted in the oven or an electric roaster. Never partially cook a turkey and finish cooking later.
In the oven or electric roaster:
1. Preheat oven to 325o.
2. Place turkey, breast-side up, in a large pan or the roaster.
3. Timetable for roasting:
Timetable for roasting
|Weight of turkey (pounds)
|Roasting time in hours (Unstuffed)
|Roasting time in hours (stuffed)
|6-7
|2-2:30
|2:15-2:45
|7-10
|2:30-3
|2:45-3:30
|10-18
|3-3:30
|3:45-4:30
|18-22
|3:30-4
|4:30-5
|22-24
|4-4:30
|5-5:30
|24-30
|4:30-5
|5:30-6:15
Using Cooked Turkey
• Keep turkey meat hot or cold. Do not leave turkey meat at room temperature or more than 2 hours because bacteria can grow to dangerous levels.
• If stuffing was cooked inside the turkey, remove all stuffing from inside the turkey immediately after cooking. Keep stuffing hot or cold. Do not let it stand at room temperature for more than 2 hours.
• Remove cooked turkey from the bones and store in the refrigerator in a covered container. Use refrigerated turkey meat within 3 to 4 days. Cooked turkey can also be frozen.
• Make a broth from turkey bones and scraps. Place bones and scraps in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil; simmer for about 3 hours. Remove bones and refrigerate broth. When broth is cold, skim fat off the top and throw it away. Use broth for soup. Freeze broth if not used within 3 days.
Meat and Poultry Hotline, 1-888-674-6854. M-F, 9am-5pm. Open Thanksgiving Day, 5 am – 1 pm.
E-mail questions to the hotline at mphotline.fsis@usda.gov
Sandy Tarter is the FoodWIse Coordinator for the UW Madison-Division of Extension, Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire Counties. She can be reached at 715-232-1636, sandy.tarter@wisc.edu
