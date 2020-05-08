EXTending a Hand: Spring crop report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sun is shining, snow has melted (again!) and the temperatures are on the rise. That must mean it’s planting time! Farmers are gearing up and doing their ‘normal’ routine as spring has arrived in Dunn County!

Current progress in the 2020 planting season is looking bright for farmers as compared to the slow and wet spring of 2019. According to the latest Wisconsin crop progress report provided by USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, field work is happening across the area, ahead of the five-year average. Manure hauling, fertilizer applications, and spring grain planting have taken off along with planting of corn, soybeans, potatoes, alfalfa and spring vegetables. Topsoil moistures may be getting dry due to the warmer temperatures and winds. Fire danger is a concern for some areas, and rain showers will be welcomed. Pastures are greening up nicely for livestock. I am hoping that more May showers will help those trees and flowers bloom and crops to sprout this month.

Working with Your Lender: Advice during COVID-19