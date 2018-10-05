University of Wisconsin-Extension 4-H Youth Development alumni, clubs and groups across the state will celebrate the ways 4-H has changed their lives and communities during National 4-H Week Oct. 7-13.
Dunn County will host an open house with free hands-on activities for all ages, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dunn County Community Services Building. Some of our 15 neighborhood clubs will be helping host this event and others plan to decorate store fronts with 4-H themes.
4-H is the largest youth development organization in the nation and welcomes youth ages Kindergarten to age 19 and their families to join. 4-H is a youth-led organization with a focus on a wide variety of learning projects. 4-H youth may travel to other states for 4-H events, or focus on their own community to explore interest areas and to grow. Clubs offer belonging and teach mastery of skills that lead to a more successful adulthood.
Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development programs provide fun, hands-on learning in a safe, welcoming atmosphere, giving youth the support and space they need to master the necessary skills for future success. In Dunn County, more than 450 members help produce more resilient youth and a stronger community. Involvement in 4-H pays off for youth, families and our region. 4-H makes the best better!
Many 4-H clubs and groups around the state will also participate in the 4-H National Youth Science Day challenges. Dunn County offered four free computer coding challenges (designed by top computer scientists and educators) for youth age 8-14 during the first week of October.
