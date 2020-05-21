EXTending a Hand: The fury garden nemesis

There are also products that are designed to deter rabbits by leaving a bad taste on the plants the rabbit nibbles. Capsaicin, which is the chemical that makes certain peppers hot, is an ingredient often found in these taste deterrents. I have had good luck with a homemade repellant that uses eggs, garlic and hot sauce.

Scare tactics are another way to go. People will set out a piece of rubber hose to simulate a snake or leave a radio playing. My dad placed a plastic owl in the garden that hooted every time something passed by. It did not keep the rabbits away but gave mom and me a few good laughs. Some folks swear by leaving water-filled jars that are capped at the end of every second or third plant row. The idea is that rabbits are scared away by reflections off the water. A device intended to scare rabbits may work for a while but, in time, they will most likely become desensitized to it and begin to ignore it (unless the scary object is a dog or a cat).

You can also try changing the habitat to make it less rabbit friendly. Remove brush piles, weed patches or debris that can make good hiding places.