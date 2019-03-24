If you work, live, and/or learn in Dunn County, please consider taking the 2019 Dunn County Community Health survey.
If you have already completed the survey, let me take a moment to thank you on behalf of every person and local non-profit, government, and healthcare organization that will use the findings from this survey to help inform a countywide Community Health Improvement Plan for the next three years.
Your input is critical to the future of Dunn County. Thank you!
If you have not taken the survey and/or would like to learn more, please keep reading.
Survey details
Who created this survey? This survey was created by a team of people representing local non-profit, government, and healthcare organizations including but not limited to Dunn County Public Health, Arbor Place, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Prevea, Extension Dunn County, UW–Stout and United Way of Dunn County.
What does the survey cover? This confidential survey covers 17 areas of health based on the County Health Rankings Model of community health that emphasizes the many factors that influence how long and how well we live, including our collective:
- Physical environment: quality of the air, water, housing, and transit.
- Social and economic factors: education, employment, income, social support, family support, and community safety.
- Clinical care: access to care and quality of care.
- Health behaviors: diet, exercise, sexual health, alcohol use, drug use, and tobacco use
Why is the survey important? This survey is important for two primary reasons. It gives you the opportunity to share your thoughts and opinions on the health needs of Dunn County. Also, you actively help inform a county-wide Community Health Improvement Plan for the next three years.
The survey will identify the most important health issues to the people of Dunn County. Local non-profit, government, and healthcare organizations will use this data to help affect change in areas that really matter to the health of the community.
How long will it take? The estimated time to complete the survey is 8-25 minutes, depending on how much information you would like to provide.
Where do I find this survey? You can take the survey online or fill out a paper copy. The direct link to the survey is: https://uwex.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eUKj21ONLWLRDZr
Printed surveys also will be available from the Dunn County Health Department. Come on down or call 715-232-2388 (and press eight) to request a paper copy.
When will the survey end? This survey will close April 1. Take the survey while you still can — your voice matters.
How can I find out the results? You can save the date: The results will be shared at a community event on July 16 hosted at UW-Stout. Members of the community are invited and strongly encouraged to attend.
This will be a chance to learn about the results of the survey and discuss how to use the information to create a health improvement plan for Dunn County. Take to survey to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.