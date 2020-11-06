'Extraordinary gift' drives program innovation

Starting in 1982, Ostenso was staff director of the Subcommittee on Science, Research and Technology of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ostenso oversaw authorization of National Science Foundation legislation, becoming “one of the highest-ranking staffers who ever was a dietitian and nutrition scientist,” said Johanna Dwyer, a colleague, of Tufts-New England Medical Center, in 2012.

She wrote the draft and was staff manager for the National Nutrition Monitoring and Related Research Act, which became law in 1990. The act assesses the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population and requires the government to issue national dietary guidelines every five years.

Awards and honorsOstenso received UW-Stout’s Distinguished Alumni award in 1970 and was on the Stout University Foundation Board of Directors from 1988-96. She retired in 1995.

Ostenso’s niece, Karen Ostenso, is the dietetics program director at UW-Stout.

“I admire my aunt for her many contributions to public health policy while a staff member (on Capitol Hill). Much of her work has influenced U.S. policy related to agriculture, food, nutrition and health, as well as supported the sciences,” Karen Ostenso said.

About a decade ago, a former student established the Grace Laudon Ostenso Fellowship in Nutrition and Public Policy to honor and to recognize the importance of Ostenso’s work. The fellowship is administered by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. It ensures that other nutrition professionals have the opportunity to learn about and make an impact on public policy, as she did.

