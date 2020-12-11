Face mask fundraiser set for Saturday

For a suggested donation of just $5, folks can purchase a handmade face mask and support Stepping Stones of Dunn County. At 11 a.m. Dec. 11, Shari Hainstock Johnson will be displaying and selling a selection of 300 masks in adult and children’s sizes in front of Menomonie’s Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 203 Main St., until they’re gone.

Act fast, as when Shari offered her first 200 masks during Small Business Saturday a couple of weeks ago, she sold out in less than two hours. Not only was there a wide variety of colors and patterns from which to choose, but her new mask design also attracted as much interest as the opportunity to help Shari reach her ultimate goal of making and selling 500 masks. All proceeds to benefit Stepping Stones.

A former volunteer at Winter Haven, Shari sees the fundraiser as a way to help house those in need since COVID-19 restrictions forced the closure of Stepping Stones’ overnight shelter for homeless individuals for the 2020-21 winter season. Her unique double layer 3-D style mask with ear loops fits nicely over the nose without a wire insert. In addition to the added comfort, the design helps reduce the fogging effect that plagues those who wear glasses.

“I made and gave away (with donations) about 5,100 masks earlier this spring and summer,” Shari said, noting that she undertook the project with support from the Mabel Tainter and from The Duke & Dagger. “I didn’t have the heart to throw out the smaller fabric remnants from that, which is great, because this new design allows me to use them!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0