Faculty, staff project earns international film festival experimental award

As a student he also valued having professors teaching film and production who work on projects outside of academia. “I think it is so important for professors to not only teach us how to do these things in the classroom but also to be actively making films,” Clark said. “This keeps them interested in the subject and keeps them learning and growing themselves as a filmmaker. After graduating, I realized once you become comfortable in this field, you stop growing.”

“Oppure” was to premiere this summer in Menomonie at the second annual Red Cedar Film Festival, which had to be canceled because of the pandemic. If possible, Galante, who is founder and executive director of the festival, plans to have a film festival next year.

‘The Yellow Wallpaper’

Galante and Oss are working on a full-length film entitled “The Yellow Wallpaper,” which is based on an 1892 short story published by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. An early work of American feminist literature, it illustrates the attitudes toward the mental and physical health of women in the 19th century. It is a first-person account of a young mother’s mental deterioration, based on Gilman’s experiences with postpartum depression.

The video production major started in the fall of 2019 because of the growth of video in society in the past two decades.