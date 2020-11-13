Farm Bureau’s YFA Conference kicks off Nov.16

MADISON – The 2020 WFBF Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference will begin Monday, November 16 and run through Saturday, December 5. This year’s conference will be held virtually on Facebook. The programming is available to members and non-members, no registration required, with content being targeted to farmers and agri-business professionals ages 18-35.

“This year we have an exciting opportunity to bring our YFA Conference into the homes of farmers and agriculturists across the state,” said WFBF YFA Committee Chair Kelly Oudenhoven. “Throughout November and the beginning of December, we will be sharing workshops, showcasing our award finalists and much more.”

This year’s conference will include presentations from the Excellence in Ag Award finalists, the YFA Discussion Meet, workshops hosted by Farm Bureau members from across the country and a trivia night. There is also a ‘Be the Babe’ contest being sponsored by the Fabulous Farm Babe Pam Jahnke and Mid-West Family Broadcasting.

All the programming will be available on Facebook and can be found by searching for “Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Agriculturist Virtual Conference”. Visit the event page today and mark ‘Going’ so you can stay up to date on all the details.

The WFBF YFA Conference is being held free for members and non-members. To learn more, visit wfbf.com/2020-virtual-yfa-conference/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.