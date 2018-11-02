The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, a nonprofit targeting water conservation and environmentally sound agriculture, will hold its first annual field day Nov. 15 in Baldwin.
The event is free and open to all; farmers and community members from St. Croix County are encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required.
Sessions on conservation equipment, cover crops, tilling and nitrogen use efficiency will be offered, along with networking opportunities.
Featured practices are tailored to farms in St. Croix County, but are applicable to farms across the state with similar conservation goals.
The event will be held at Emmert & Sons, 1881 140th Ave., Baldwin; registration begins at 11 a.m. The field day will conclude at 2 p.m.
“We are excited to host our first field day showcasing conservation practices that have proven effective in addressing soil health and water quality,” said Todd Doornink, WWCC president.
The WWCC, founded in early 2018, is a farmer-led nonprofit dedicated to water conservation, environmentally-friendly agricultural and community engagement. The group is composed of grain, dairy and livestock member-farms in the Kinnickinnic, Rush and Willow River watersheds.
The complete schedule including speaker information is at westernwisconservation.org.
