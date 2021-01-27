February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month 2021

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. This year’s theme is “Know Your Worth.”

Show your support for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and wear orange on February 9. Tag “The Bridge to Hope” on Facebook when you do this.

One-in-four Wisconsin youth in a relationship say they have been called names, harassed, or put down by their partner through mobile devices. Two-in-three Wisconsin youth who were in an abusive relationship never told anyone about the abuse.

Youth stay silent about abuse because they don’t know what to do. We need to educate youth about the warning signs of abuse and tell them what abuse really means.

Abuse can be physical, emotional/verbal and sexual. Some examples of physical abuse are hitting, slapping, choking, pushing, or shoving. Emotional/Verbal abuse can be put-downs, embarrassing you in public, threatening suicide if you leave, or repeatedly accusing you of cheating. This type of abuse can also be done over the internet, social media, texting, etc. Sexual abuse consists of pressure/forcing anything sexual, restricting birth control or forcing you on or off it, unwanted kissing/touching, unwanted pictures, or speaking/texting in a sexually explicit way.