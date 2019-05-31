The fifth annual Chippewa Valley Nature Festival is slated for Saturday and Sunday, bringing field trips, cave tours, insect observations and more to the Menomonie-centric event.
Sponsored by the Gaylord Nelson Audubon Society, the event includes field trips that span the Chippewa Valley, according to a news release.
The Wabasha Eagle Center will showcase their "ambassador birds" at the festival.
Attendees can also take a guided tour of Crystal Cave, examine a trout stream restoration, sharpen their photographic skills, observe dragonflies and damselflies, explore watershed quality via pontoon boat, tour the Tiffany Bottoms Wildlife Area via an antique open-air train, test their knowledge at the Bird Bowl hosted by master birder Steve Betchkal and listen to author Sandia Kosmo read "Wakanda Whooper: The Curious Cinnamon Crane."
The festival is family-friendly. Children attend free with a paid adult.
Admission starts at $25 for all day Saturday and $35 for a weekend pass. Some field trips and activities have an extra fee and may have limited space.
The festival is based in the UW-Stout Memorial Student Center Ballrooms A and B, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie.
For a full schedule and locations, field trips and times for all events, visit www.chippewavalleynaturefestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.