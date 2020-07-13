× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Final installments of Dunn County real estate taxes due July 31

The final installment of real estate taxes in Dunn County are due by the end of the month.

Property owners are encouraged to pay by mail, online, phone or drop box. Payments are due by July 31. Payment stubs and parcel numbers should be indicated on checks or separate memo for payments are applied correctly.

If mailing, make checks payable to “Dunn County Treasurer” and send to the Dunn County Treasurer, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 E., Suite 102A, Menomonie. If you would like a receipt, include a self-addressed and stamped envelope.

For those wishing to pay online, visit co.dunn.wi.us. In the Quick Links box located on the right side of the page, select “Pay Property Taxes Online.” Then select “Local Taxes” and enter jurisdiction code 5803.