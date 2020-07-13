Final installments of Dunn County real estate taxes due July 31
The final installment of real estate taxes in Dunn County are due by the end of the month.
Property owners are encouraged to pay by mail, online, phone or drop box. Payments are due by July 31. Payment stubs and parcel numbers should be indicated on checks or separate memo for payments are applied correctly.
If mailing, make checks payable to “Dunn County Treasurer” and send to the Dunn County Treasurer, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 E., Suite 102A, Menomonie. If you would like a receipt, include a self-addressed and stamped envelope.
For those wishing to pay online, visit co.dunn.wi.us. In the Quick Links box located on the right side of the page, select “Pay Property Taxes Online.” Then select “Local Taxes” and enter jurisdiction code 5803.
Indicate “Property Tax” for payment type and select “Make Payment.” To complete payment, enter parcel number and payment information. Those using electronic payment options are subject to a credit card fee of 2.63% or a $3.15 charge if using an e-check.
To pay by phone call 1-888-272-9829. Press three to pay property tax and then enter jurisdiction code 5803. Then press one for property taxes Enter parcel number, payment amount and credit card information. Then wait to receive receipt number.
Payments by check or money order can be placed in a drop box located under the canopy at the front of the main entrance of the Dunn County Government Center, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 E. in Menomonie. Include a self-addressed and stamped envelope if a receipt is desired.
In-person payments can be made by cash, check or money order at the treasurer’s office at Suite 102A at the government center. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tax amount due and tax history can be found by selecting “Tax Assessment Information” under quick links on the Dunn County website.
For questions contact the treasurer by calling 715-232-3789.
