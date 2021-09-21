'Find Your Rhythm' theme for Menomonie 2021 Homecoming

Menomonie High School Student Council is proud to announce Homecoming 2021 will take place September 27th through October 2nd and the theme is Find Your Rhythm.

During this week there will be many competitions, assemblies and school spirit events. The coronation assembly will be Friday, October 1st where the queen and king will be crowned. We would like to invite the public to the Homecoming Parade that afternoon at 4 p.m. The parade route is 9th street, around Wilson Park, to 7th Street.