 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Find Your Rhythm' theme for Menomonie 2021 Homecoming

'Find Your Rhythm' theme for Menomonie 2021 Homecoming

Menomonie High School Student Council is proud to announce Homecoming 2021 will take place September 27th through October 2nd and the theme is Find Your Rhythm.

During this week there will be many competitions, assemblies and school spirit events. The coronation assembly will be Friday, October 1st where the queen and king will be crowned. We would like to invite the public to the Homecoming Parade that afternoon at 4 p.m. The parade route is 9th street, around Wilson Park, to 7th Street.

If organizations or businesses would like to participate in the parade, applications are available on the MHS website: http://mhs.sdmaonline.com/news/featured_news/homecoming_2021_.

These are due September 24th. Contact information is on the application.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

White Pine open mic in Wilson Park

White Pine is an open mic offering a chance for local musicians and writers to share their work. The next White PIne will take place at 2 p.m.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News