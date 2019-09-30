There were no significant injuries during a 12-unit apartment fire Sunday afternoon in Menomonie.
The Menomonie Fire Department received a call regarding a fire at 740 Northern Meadows Parkway at 1:52 p.m. Sunday, Menomonie Fire Chief John Baus said.
"We were on scene in one minute from Station 2 here (in Menomonie), and there was heavy fire on our arrival," Baus said. "The Menomonie firefighters did a rapid interior search and we were fortunate that we were able get there as fast as we could."
There is significant fire damage to many units along with fire and water damage to several others, Baus said.
The fire department cleared the scene at 9 p.m. Sunday. No official cause of fire has been determined and the incident is still under investigation.
The Menomonie Fire Department received assistance from local departments in stopping the fire, including fire departments from Eau Claire, Durand, Colfax, Boyceville, Sand Creek and Elmwood, among others.
"The guys did a great job," Baus said, "on initial arrival and with the help of our mutual aid departments."