First baby of 2020

Pang Yang and Vang Hang of Menomonie are the parents of the first baby born at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie in 2020. Their son, Xander Hang, was born at 8:18 a.m. on Jan. 2. Also pictured are their daughter, Delilah, age 10, and their son, Noah, age 17 months.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

Pang Yang and Vang Hang of Menomonie are parents of the first baby born at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie in 2020. Their son, Xander Hang, was born at 8:18 a.m. on Jan. 2.

“He’s pretty calm,” says Yang, adding that she thinks it will be exciting for him to someday learn that he was the first baby of the year and the decade.

“I’m super excited we had the first baby of 2020,” says dad, Hang.

To earn that distinction, Xander came a bit early, 11 days before his Jan. 13 due date. The couple also have a 10-year-old daughter and a 17-month-old son.

Xander has black hair and brown eyes. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.

