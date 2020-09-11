First graduation for Family Treatment Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dunn County Family Treatment Court Program is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

The mission of the Dunn County Family Treatment Court is to improve child welfare system outcomes for families impacted by parental substance use through evidence-based wrap-around programming, collaborative case management and intensive judicial monitoring.

The program was started with a pilot grant from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families to develop and implement the evidence-based family treatment court model.

After accepting participants in August 2019, the collaborative program has served 10 families impacting 15 children. The program’s first graduation this month is joyfully celebrated with both parents successfully completing the program and the family being reunified.

The purpose of the Dunn County Family Treatment Court is to:

Coordinate services to families in which children have been removed from the home whose parent’s substance use was a contributing factor.

Give parents the skills needed to reach sobriety and reunite with their children.

Provide parents earlier access to assessment and treatment services.

Improve family-centered services and parent-child relationships.

Improve collaboration efforts between the court, child welfare, treatment providers and community partners.

