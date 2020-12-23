First vaccinations given to Eau Claire, Chippewa frontline workers

EAU CLAIRE — HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and its physician partner, Prevea Health, began administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccines allotted to them by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) for frontline health care workers.

“It is so wonderful to be at a point in this pandemic where there’s hope that this vaccine is the beginning of the end,” said Sandy Anderson, interim president and CEO, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. “By receiving this lifesaving vaccine, our frontline health care workers will be able to continue caring for all who need them now and after we’ve made it through this pandemic.”

The first round of vaccines is being provided to a number of frontline health care workers at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Prevea Health, including those who work in areas such as urgent cares and critical care units. The first to receive a vaccination was Michelle Willcutt, a nurse educator and critical care nurse who provides direct care to some of the most vulnerable patients, including those with COVID-19.

“This is the light at the end of tunnel that we all need,” said Michelle. “We still have a long road ahead of us, but we finally have something tangible to show the world that we are going to get past this pandemic.”