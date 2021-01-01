Five Stout student films featured at virtual Red Cedar Film Festival

Medin also has the film “Lost in Connection,” about a college student who faces the psychological and fantastical consequences of his phone addiction.

Other UW-Stout student films include “Hot Diggity” by Danielle Pedersen, which won the Best Animated Short award. It tells the story of a dog seeking to avenge his feathery friend by stealing hot dogs from a vendor. Pedersen graduated last May in entertainment design with a concentration in animation.

Pedersen said she created the animated film herself with music by Michael Heagle, assistant professor in entertainment design.

She based the film on bird and dog characters she created when she was 5 years old. “I wanted to do something that called back to my childhood,” Pedersen said, noting she plans to watch many of the films in the festival.

Pedersen said she is thrilled that people will have a chance to see her 1½ minute film and was also pleased it won an award. “I wish it were in person,” she said. “It’s still fun to know the film is going to be seen. I’m happy to see it in the festival. I miss Menomonie so much.”

Pedersen is doing freelance work from her home in Blaine, Minn.

Students encouraged to enter film festivals