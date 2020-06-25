Focus on Energy begins Save to Give Challenge for energy efficiency in rural Wisconsin

FOCUS ON ENERGY® is opening the application period for its new Save to Give pilot offering and inviting communities in rural Wisconsin to submit applications to participate in the first test of this program, slated to begin later this year.
The Save to Give Challenge gives rural Wisconsin residents a way to support a local charity by saving energy. Residents can earn points by implementing no- and low-cost behavior changes in their homes. When residents accrue enough points, the community’s chosen organization will earn a donation from Focus on Energy.
Background Focus on Energy promotes the benefits of energy efficiency and renewable energy throughout Wisconsin. Working with more than 100 local utilities across the state, the Program is committed to developing new ideas to help Wisconsin reduce energy waste.
“Save to Give is an innovative idea that’s right in line with our goals,” said Focus on Energy Director Erinn Monroe-Nye. “We’re hoping that the extra motivation to help a local organization will inspire some easy, lasting changes in energy usage that will benefit residents financially, reduce waste and benefit the organizations that mean so much to rural Wisconsin.”
Save to Give will help participants easily record and check their progress using a mobile phone app or website. Participants will also have easy access to energy-saving tips and information about Focus on Energy offerings that can help them save even more energy.
Criteria Communities must meet the following criteria to be considered for the Save to Give Challenge.
- Population size is within 7,000—30,000 people
- Majority of ZIP codes (>50%) are
- Definition of community is clear and has an easily understood “hub” (i.e., city, county, school district, etc.)
- Must have an electric or gas utility
- Community’s electric utility agrees to incorporate the selected digital platform to engage participating customers in behavior change prompts and track progress
Additional Information / Application Details Community leaders are encouraged to visit focusonenergy.com/savetogive to find program details, an FAQ and the application itself. The deadline for applications is July 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!