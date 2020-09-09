Foster Closet receives PEO grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Foster Closet recently received a $1,830 Sarah Shinn Marshall grant from the Wisconsin P.E.O. Sisterhood H.E.L.P. Fund.

The grant was used to purchase 250 storage totes to replace worn-out cardboard boxes and provide secure and permanent storage for clothing. The grant application was supported by P.E.O. Chapter AN.

The Wisconsin Foster Closet is a 501©(3) organization, located in Menomonie, that serves foster families in northwestern Wisconsin.

Founded by Tammy Wood-Garr, the Closet provides free clothing and other necessities to children entering the foster system. Each child receives a Welcome Bag with age-appropriate items, new shoes, socks and underwear, and 10 to 14 days of gently used clothing.

The Closet is run by volunteers and supported by financial donations and clothing donations from the community.

“Clothes have been coming in really fast and all sizes as of now are covered very well,” Wood-Garr said. “Monetary contributions for bills and unmet needs have really dropped off recently. Our biggest need right now is financial support. We are most appreciative of whatever we receive.”

For more information, visit wifostercloset.org.