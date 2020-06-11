Foundation seeks nominations for Promise Award for Women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Community Foundation of Dunn County is offering scholarships for women 18 and older in and around Dunn County who wish to further their education.

Barb Schmelzle was a devoted friend to the Menomonie community. She was born in Wisconsin Rapids and went on to attend Carroll College and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Barb worked as an occupational therapist in Hayward, Antigo, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Dunn County and particularly enjoyed working in Home Health Care. She was a third-generation member of the P.E.O. sisterhood and cared deeply about the organization and her “sisters.”

Barb was warm and welcoming and had a unique gift for connecting on a personal level with those she encountered by making them feel special and valued.

After her passing last year, her family established The Barb Schmelzle Promise Award for Women Fund to help adult women pursue further education by providing them with financial assistance.

One of Barb’s lifelong passions involved helping traditional and nontraditional female students achieve their academic dreams.