Four-way stops to be created at intersections of 9th Street and 14th Avenue, Wilson Street and Elm Avenue

Sidewalk repairs to be made on Main Street

The council approved a bid to repair the sidewalk on the north side of Main Street east of 2nd Street to 4th Street where Main Street merges with Crescent Street.

The bid was awarded to Skid Steer Guy, of Mondovi, for $56,480. The estimate for the project was about $74,000, leaving possible remaining funds for more sidewalk repair. Eide said the plan would be to use any additional funds set aside from the capital improvement plan for sidewalk repairs to be used to fix the corners of the south side of Main Street at the 3rd Street intersection.

To help maintain the integrity of the concrete the city is looking into more routine resealing of some portions of sidewalk. Typically the city hasn't gone back and resealed sidewalks after the initial curing is done after the concrete is poured, city engineer Charlie Jones said.

Certain areas of sidewalk receive more foot traffic and more salt is used. The stamped concrete with an uneven surface allows salt to collect, Jones said.

"The post office is one area that they salt all the time and there’s a fine line there. They want it safe for people coming in the winter," he said.

The plan is not use stamped concrete again, but to follow the configuration used in front of buildings like Cobblestone Inn while still using some red colored concrete.

