Four-way stops to be created at intersections of 9th Street and 14th Avenue, Wilson Street and Elm Avenue

Some well-traveled routes in Menomonie will feature new four-way stops in the future.
The city council approved Monday an ordinance eliminating the through highway status of both 9th Street at the intersection and 14th Avenue and Elm Avenue where it meets Wilson Street.
14th Avenue currently has stops signs at the intersection at Main Street, while Elm Avenue stops at Tainter Street and Broadway Street.
Public Works Director Randy Eide said during discussion on the topic at the council's meeting on April 20 that more than 9,000 vehicles traveling on 9th Street a day while around 3,000 cars travel on 14th Avenue. The goal is to speed up movement of traffic on 14th Avenue attempting to turn on or cross 9th Street.
Traffic on Wilson Street stops at Elm Avenue despite more vehicles traveling on Wilson. Council member Eric Sutherland called that intersection 'hazardous' because those traveling on Wilson sometimes proceed through the intersection without seeing the stop sign while others assume traffic on Elm will be stopping too.
Eide didn't have a timeline of when the stop signs will be put into place, but proper notification will be made to alert drivers of the change.
"It would take a while for us to put the stop signs up but we would do that very deliberately making sure we have flags and enough advanced warning," Eide said. "We’d work with the police department so we don’t surprise people."
Sidewalk repairs to be made on Main Street
The council approved a bid to repair the sidewalk on the north side of Main Street east of 2nd Street to 4th Street where Main Street merges with Crescent Street.
The bid was awarded to Skid Steer Guy, of Mondovi, for $56,480. The estimate for the project was about $74,000, leaving possible remaining funds for more sidewalk repair. Eide said the plan would be to use any additional funds set aside from the capital improvement plan for sidewalk repairs to be used to fix the corners of the south side of Main Street at the 3rd Street intersection.
To help maintain the integrity of the concrete the city is looking into more routine resealing of some portions of sidewalk. Typically the city hasn't gone back and resealed sidewalks after the initial curing is done after the concrete is poured, city engineer Charlie Jones said.
Certain areas of sidewalk receive more foot traffic and more salt is used. The stamped concrete with an uneven surface allows salt to collect, Jones said.
"The post office is one area that they salt all the time and there’s a fine line there. They want it safe for people coming in the winter," he said.
The plan is not use stamped concrete again, but to follow the configuration used in front of buildings like Cobblestone Inn while still using some red colored concrete.
