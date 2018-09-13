A dozen employees of Menomonie-based Red Cedar Steel Erectors Inc. have begun work on a multi-purpose building in what's been dubbed Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Mark R. Hogan and Secretary Ellen Nowak from the state's Department of Administration visited Red Cedar Steel's headquarters Wednesday in the city's industrial park to announce that the company was one of the first contractors to be awarded a contract for construction of Foxconn's massive complex in Racine County. The size of the Red Cedar Steel contract was not revealed.
"Work on Foxconn's advanced manucturing campus began just a few months ago, and we are already seeing the ripple effects of this project throughout the state," Hogan said, noting that Red Cedar Steel Erectors is among 150 companies in 26 counties that are benefiting from the electronics giant's estimated $10 billion investment. Headquartered in Taiwan, Foxconn Technology Group provides manufacturing services for the computer, communication and consumer electronics industry with facilities in Asia, Brazil, Europe and Mexico.
When completed, Foxconn's facility in Mount Pleasant is expected to create up to 13,000 jobs in addition to those involving its construction. The company estimates $4.26 billion in annual supplier purchases, about one-third sourced from Wisconsin. When fully operational, tax revenue from Foxconn's approximate $7 billion annual economic impact will generate between $116 million and $157 million in state tax revenue.
Nowak pointed out that the project is in its early stages of excavation and the multi-purpose building is among the first to be constructed. "We are excited for companies like Red Cedar to participate in this historic project as well as the good-paying, family-supporting jobs that are being created."
Founded in 1977 by Larry and Carol Hayes, Red Cedar Steel Erectors has expanded to 180 employees who work throughout the Midwest and Southwest from facilities in Milwaukee, Phoenix, Ariz., and Kansas City, Mo.
The company is now headed by the couple's son, Peter Hayes, who expressed pride in being among the first to be part of the largest economic development in the state's history.
A dozen Red Cedar Steel employees began work on Wednesday and should be on the job for about one month.
The company doesn't fabricate the steel beams, Hayes said: "We provide the crane, the bed — all the equipment needed to put the building up. We erect the columns, the beams, the joists, put on the metal deck, and the mezzanine ... all of the structure that's going to support the building. Sadly, our work many times gets covered up, but it's the skeleton behind the skin, you might say."
Among the local buildings that have a "skeleton" built by Red Cedar Steel Erectors are the Andersen Windows plant and Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar clinic and hospital in Menomonie.
The company was one of at least five other competitors bidding on Phase I. As part of a process that will repeat itself as the many phases of the Foxconn project continue to unfold, Hayes said Red Cedar Steel is already planning to submit bids for future jobs.
"We're thrilled to be down at Foxconn, up front, early in the projects," Hayes said. "There's going to be more there for years to come."
