Are you at risk for diabetes, heart disease and other chronic diseases? Knowing your numbers can help you maintain your health. Get a free full lipid profile, including HDL, LDL and triglycerides, and a blood pressure and blood sugar screening. Avoid food and drink for 10 hours prior to screening for best results.
Screenings will be held in Menomonie in the Education Center at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar (2321 Stout Road) on Monday, Oct. 29, or Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 6–10 a.m.. Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-375-7464 (toll-free) to register by Oct. 22.
