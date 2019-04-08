The Altoona chapter of the American Red Cross and its partners will install free smoke alarms and teach home fire escape plans to Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire county residents on Saturday, April 13.
The event is part of a nationwide home fire safety campaign, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
The Red Cross chapter will fan out across the three counties with partner companies and fire departments to connect with residents who have made appointments on that day.
County residents can make April 13 appointments for free smoke alarms or join our day of home fire safety.
- To make an appointment for free smoke alarms installed in your home and work with trained volunteers on a home fire escape plan, enter your information at GetASmokeAlarm.org or call (608) 406-7356.
- Join a volunteer installation team by calling the number above before April 11.
Seven times a day someone in this country dies in a home fire. Countless others suffer injuries. To combat these tragic statistics, the Red Cross runs an annual nationwide campaign aimed at reducing the number of deaths and injuries due to home fires by 25 percent over the next five years, according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.