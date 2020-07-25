Friends share Powerball jackpot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It started with a handshake between friends Thomas Cook of Elk Mound and Joseph Feeney of Menomonie in 1992, swearing if either won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

Now, each is taking home $5.7 million.

Tom bought the ticket at the Synergy Coop Exit 45 on 2100 County Rd. B in Menomonie for the June 10 drawing and was the $22 million jackpot winner.

After learning of the win, Tom called Joe to tell him the news and Joe, an avid fisherman, couldn't quite believe it. "He called me and I said, 'are you jerking my bobber?'" said Joe.

Tom gave his two weeks-notice and retired upon learning of his win. Joe is previously retired from an area fire department.

They told Lottery officials that they don’t have extravagant plans for the winnings but are looking forward to enjoying more family time. "We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can't think of a better way to retire," Tom said. They do look forward to some traveling. Previously, Tom, Joe and their wives took a road trip together in a small PT Cruiser convertible. For future road trips, they plan to upgrade their vehicle.