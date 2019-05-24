EAU CLAIRE — Ryan Jahr of Menomonie has a simple explanation for why he endured going to school full time at night while working 40 hours a week of day shifts over the past two years.
“I was tired of being a machine operator,” Jahr said. “And they can automate a machine operator out of a job, but they still have to have someone to fix the automated machines.”
Jahr was one of seven graduates of the Chippewa Valley Technical College Industrial Mechanical Technician program honored at the spring commencement Friday, May 17. They were among 691 graduates in 63 programs honored, with Nursing-Associate Degree being the largest with 80 graduates, followed by Business Management with 38, Electrical Power Distribution with 35 and Criminal Justice with 32. On May 17, CVTC held a commencement ceremony at its River Falls Campus, where 47 graduates in 10 programs will be honored.
In addition, 13 students at the two ceremonies were honored for completing their General Education Development or High School Equivalency diplomas.
“I’ve had a lot of jobs as an operator,” Jahr said. I’ve worked just about everywhere.” One thing was consistent through all those jobs: When a machine Jahr was operating showed signs of trouble, someone who made more money than him came along to fix it.
“And I have a 4-year-old at home too, and my girlfriend has a 14-year-old,” Jahr continued. “It’s easier to take care of kids if you’re making more money.”
Jahr has already been working in the industry for almost a year, at McMillan Electric Company in Woodville. That’s not unusual for CVTC’s Industrial Mechanical Technician program, whose graduates are in such high demand that students often start working well before graduation. CVTC was able to expand the program, seeking out people like Jahr, 43, with funds from a federal IMPACT grant to fill a strong need for maintenance technicians in the market.
The student speaker at the commencement ceremony was Libby Dannhoff, a Marketing program graduate who encouraged her fellow graduates to “never settle” and keep moving forward.
“My education and involvement in the community of people here have prepared me to succeed in my career goals not only through my core classes but through the core abilities of the college which are to think critically, to communicate effectively, to value diversity, and to model integrity,” Dannhoff said. “By choosing CVTC this shows that we haven’t settled, that we are still moving forward and taking steps to be greater than we previously were.”
Mona Mathews, president of the CVTC Board of Trustees, also addressed the graduates and visitors.
“Get involved in your community and never stop learning,” Mathews said. “Seek out opportunities and be the person that says, yes I will try that. Never stop learning. Whether it is through formal education channels or you like to read and keep up on the current topics in your field, expand your horizons and try something new once and while.”
