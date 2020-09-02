From the Files -- Week of Sept. 2

At the Casper farm, the silo was full of about 50 feet of silage. Entorf said, “We used the new ladder truck ...to shoot water into the top of the silo.” Seipel only lost about 20 feet of silage, but the wooden doors on his silo, Entorf said, were burned through and allowed air inside the structure to fuel the fire. “All the silage was a total loss because of the amount of water we put on it” Entorf said. He estimated that a total of about 10,000 gallons of water was used on both fires. The cause is unclear in each instance. Entorf said that unlike hay, which needs to be dry before it’s stored, “When you put up silage, you want it a little wetter” Otherwise, he noted, it can heat up. And if oxygen finds its way to a hot spot, combustion can result.