From the Files -- Week of Sept. 2

135 Years
Saturday, September 5, 1885
Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Knapp, Alfred Thomas and Miss Lou Marks took a jaunt to the northern part of the country last Tuesday to inspect a cranberry marsh owned by Mr. K. That gentlemen reports a large yield of the berries and but slight injury from frost.
Weston clamors very loudly for the Irvine bridge across the Red Cedar, to be put in order, so it will be passable for teams. It seems to be an imposition on this town to be robbed of its bridge so much to Menomonie. To be obliged to go upon this side of the river over a hazardous road is certainly a nuisance.
125 Years
Friday, September 6, 1895
A patent medicine swindler worked the good housewives of North Menomonie in a most despicable manner this week. Accompanying a bottle of stuff that he sold for a dollar was a ticket for one chance in a lottery for a prize of $100. The purchasers were to meet the agent at the Grand Opera House Tuesday afternoon when the drawing would take place and the prize awarded. An anxious crowd of women met at the appointed place but the agent failed to put in an appearance and had not since been seen. An examination of the medicine disclosed the fact that it was nothing but chalk and water.
About three years ago the dwelling of Coleman Morgan, three miles south of this city, was struck by lightning and destroyed by fire. A new house was built on the ruins of the old, and last Saturday that also was burned to the ground. There was no insurance and the loss falls entirely upon Mr. Morgan. He was in town Tuesday soliciting aid in the erection of a new dwelling.
100 Years
Thursday, September 2, 1920
School House Moved By Three Tractors. Building brought into village from Dist. No.1- L.R. Bune engaged as Principal: Elk Mound — Sept. 1. Ray Hunt of Menomonie had the contract for moving the school house from Dist. No. 1 of the town of Elk Mound to a site on the grounds in the village. The building was placed on trucks and the motive of power furnished by two International tractors and a Samson tractor, owned by John Molitor, M. Schrantz and Eli Haas. As the moving progressed, Manager Fisher of the local telephone company and City Electrician Carden were busily engaged in removing and replacing the phone and light wires, while the event had all of the attractions of a circus parade for the youngsters and many of the older ones as well.
75 Years
Wednesday, September 5, 1945
Older Men Can Now Enlist In The Navy: The Navy Recruiting Station in Chippewa Falls announced that enlistment in the U.S. Navy is no longer confined to 17-year-old young men. Effective immediately, men between the ages of 17 and 30 providing they are physically qualified and have not received their notice for instruction may apply for enlistment in the U.S. Navy according to E.J. Beauchaine.
Since Dec. 5, 1942, men between the ages of 18 and 37 were unable to enlist in any branch of the armed service, all men in this age group were processed through selective service. Although every effort was made to place men in the branch of service they preferred, many men were unable to enter the Navy at the time of their induction due to limited quotas.
50 Years
Wednesday, September 2, 1970
Investigation of Stolen Car, Safe Continued by Sheriff: A car stolen Friday night was recovered by Dunn County Sheriff’s authorities on a town road in the town of Menomonie. According to Sheriff Corky Spagnoletti, Douglas Wald, Rt. 5, city, reported his 1964 four-door sedan had been taken from behind the Irvington Garage Friday, Aug. 28, at about 10 p.m. It was found the next day at about 7 p.m. abandoned on a town road where it had been burned.
Sheriff Spagnoletti is still investigating the theft of a 300-pound safe from Rambo Auto sales, Boyceville. The theft was reported Friday, Aug. 28. The safe contained an undetermined amount of money, several car titles and other important papers. Entry was gained through a window.
25 Years
Sunday, September 3, 1995
Two hundred and fifty-three athletes signed up for the 16th annual Tinman Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, and 225 completed it.
The triathlon was divided into four categories: short course (1/2-mile swim, 30-mile bike, 6.2-mile run), long course (one-mile swim, 55-mile bike, 12.4-mile run), a short course relay and long course relay. There also were divisions for mixed relay and tandem relay.
The short and long courses each had 82 participants. The short course relay had 59 individuals on 21 teams and the long course relay had 30 individuals on 10 teams. There were 13 no-shows, 14 who did not finish (eight individuals and two relay teams) and one disqualification. All athletes who completed the triathlon received a hand-crafted, locally-made mug. Awards were presented to first place finishers in the male and female categories and to the first and second place finishers in each age group.
15 Years
Wednesday, August 31, 2005
COLFAX — Men of all ages who like to sing are invited to the Northern Lights guest night on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Colfax Lutheran Church basement.
It’s all a part of You Can Sing Too, a North African recruitment campaign by the Barbershop Harmony Society.
The Northern Lights chorus represents the Barbershop Harmony Society’s Dunn County Chapter. There is no charge for the event.
“You don’t have to have a terrific voice or know how to read music,” said chapter president Gary Thorson. “The only requirement is that you enjoy singing, fun and fellowship.”’
“We want men to enjoy the thrill of making a chord ring” chorus director Dave McNaughton added. ‘”That takes more than talent; it takes a positive attitude and desire.”
Membership in the chapter offers men an opportunity to improve their singing ability, participate in competitions with other chapters, and present public shows and performances in the local area. The Barbershop Harmony Society is an international singing organization with more than 30,000 members throughout the United States and Canada. The Society offers a broad program of music education for men interested in furthering their knowledge and appreciation of vocal music. Local chapters also support a number of charitable causes.
10 Years
Sunday, September 5, 2010
In the space of less than a week, Menomonie Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of two silo fires.
The first took place in a 70-foot silo on the Gary Seipel farm, near Eau Galle. The second fire was also in a 70-foot silo at the Edwin, Allan, Art and John Casper farm west of Menomonie.
Both were successfully extinguished, and no one was injured. Battalion Chief John Entorf explained that unlike most others, silo fires usually smolder rather than break out into open flames. And unlike most structure fires, the close quarters of a silo make it impossible for firefighters to get right at the source.
At the Casper farm, the silo was full of about 50 feet of silage. Entorf said, “We used the new ladder truck ...to shoot water into the top of the silo.” Seipel only lost about 20 feet of silage, but the wooden doors on his silo, Entorf said, were burned through and allowed air inside the structure to fuel the fire. “All the silage was a total loss because of the amount of water we put on it” Entorf said. He estimated that a total of about 10,000 gallons of water was used on both fires. The cause is unclear in each instance. Entorf said that unlike hay, which needs to be dry before it’s stored, “When you put up silage, you want it a little wetter” Otherwise, he noted, it can heat up. And if oxygen finds its way to a hot spot, combustion can result.
5 Years
Sunday, September 6, 2015
Walking across South Broadway Street, the main north-south thoroughfare through Menomonie, can be intimidating at times.
Two of the pedestrian crossings on the street, one in the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus, will be safer, however, when the fall semester begins.
The university, city and state have worked together to install new push-button, flashing light systems at pedestrian crossings on 10th Avenue and 17th Avenue.
Pedestrians at the two sites can start bright flashing amber signals — four of them, one at each corner — that alert motorists, who are required by law to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
The projects were completed as part of a state road project this summer on Broadway, which also is part of Highway 25. Previously, the intersections were marked with traditional yellow pedestrian crossing signs, but only one had any flashing lights. The crossing signs remain along with pavement markings to further alert motorists. “Studies show the percentage of motorist compliance is much better with the new light system than with the plain diamond-shaped sign.” said Jim Uhlir, executive director of UW-Stout Health and Safety. “It’s a busy area. I believe this is much-improved for safety.
