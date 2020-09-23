From the Files -- Week of Sept. 23

The workmen employed in digging the trenches for the Water Works Co. in this city laid down their picks and shovels Thursday noon, and struck for higher wages. The wages paid thus far are $1.30 per day and the workmen ask an increase to $1.50. No agreement has been effected between the parties in contest at this writing and what the outcome of the movement may be we are unable to determine. If it is possible for men to earn $1.50 a day with pick and shovel, these men have done it, for they have worked like beavers the full 10 hours. We trust that some agreement satisfactory to both parties may be made soon and work resumed.