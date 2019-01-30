135 years
Saturday, Feb. 2,1884
There was a sheet and pillowcase dance at Hulbert’s Cedar Falls on Friday evening of last week. There were forty-three couples, comprising citizens of Rusk, Menomonie and Durand.
Curtis’ Band of Menomonie furnished the music. Judge Barnes officiated at the organ. The oddities of the occasion, the dancers masked with pillowcases and enveloped in sheets, caused much amusement. They, unmasked at 11, had oyster supper at 12, and scattered to their respective homes at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
It was acknowledged by all present, to be the best party of the season.
The man who stole a steer near Washburn farm pled guilty to the charge, and has taken up his abode at the Sheriff’s hotel in Menomonie.
125 years
Friday, Feb. 2, 1894
Local brevities:
County Clerk Hosford has been confined to his bed for more than a week by an attack of lumbago.
The ice harvest is especially fine in Menomonie this year, the cakes being thirty-six inches in thickness.
Jack Hart of Glenwood has been arrested by the United States authorities for passing counterfeit money.
Frank Peck, superintendent of the Wisconsin Pressed Brick Co., has been in Chicago this week attending the National Brick Makers Convention.
J.B. Chickering shipped 400 hogs from this county during the month of January.
Simon Shafer of Downsville, a veteran of the late war, died at his home on Monday, Jan. 29.
The old Folk’s Social and Dance at New Opera House last Friday evening was an exceedingly pleasant affair, and was participated in by about 50 couples. The Relief Corps provided supper, which is equivalent to saying that it was first-class.
100 years
Thursday, Jan. 30, 1919
A news report is current that C.A. Lockwood of the town of Sherman is the oldest man in Dunn County, as he will attain his 90th birthday on March 18, 1919, but the village of Colfax can beat that record in the person of Ira Simpson, who attained his 93rd birthday on June 4, 1918.
Ira Simpson was born in New York state on June 4, 1825, but moved to Ohio when but a boy. He came to Colfax 16 years ago, and has made his home here since that time with his daughter, Mrs. Elvira Viets.
Mr. Simpson is a well preserved man for his age, and up to a few weeks ago, when weather was favorable, he made his regular daily walks into the country some four or five miles.
Recently Mr. Simpson gathered some white oak sticks on his daily walks into the woods, shaped them into canes, polished and finished them carefully, and turned them over to the local Red Cross chapter, requesting that they be sent to the hospital for the convalescent soldier boys who might need them.
Mr. Simpson is faithful to his trust in the care of a great-grandchild, some two years of age, and they are constant companions. His genial disposition and pleasant smile is a source of comfort to all who come in contact with him, and he converses with a interest on current topics that would be a credit to many who are 20 years younger.
75 years
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1944
The score was tied 0-0 at the end of the day Sunday in the sporting contest Hunters & Hounds versus The Foxes.
A group of 30 hunters and 12 foxhounds let loose in quest of fox in the southeastern part of the town of Tainter and in part of Red Cedar Sunday in a united effort to bag some of the foxes which have been destructive to wild upland game birds, other small game and to farm poultry.
The hounds chased four or five foxes, a couple of them being shot at by hunters, but the sly animals lived up to their reputation for slyness, and none of them were bagged, according to Ed Skouge, president of the Fish and Game association, which sponsored the event.
Lack of snow proved a handicap in the hunt. The group will stage another such hunt when and if the ground is covered by snow.
F.W. Rosenthal paid a fine of $1 and costs in county court after pleading guilty to a speeding charge brought by Clarence Walter, county traffic officer.
50 years
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 1969
Twenty-one cars of a Soo Line freight train derailed two miles west of Wheeler Tuesday about 7:45 a.m.
The train was traveling east from Shoreman, Minn., to Chippewa Falls when a “hot box” reportedly caused the derailment just east of the intersection of County Highway F and State Highway 170.
The 21 cars that derailed were in the middle of the 48-car train. Approximately 300 feet of track was ripped up when the freight cars jumped the track.
Most of the cars that derailed were loaded with seed and building supplies.
Daryl F. Williams, Wheeler, was traveling east on State Highway 170 and was a witness to the mishap. None of the five-man crew in the three diesel engines and caboose were injured.
Soo Line officials said that it would take about two days to clean up the debris and replace the tracks. Trains that normally use the tracks will be rerouted through Ladysmith.
25 years
Sunday, Jan. 30, 1994
A $11.75 million referendum will most likely be voted on at a special Menomonie Area School Board meeting Feb. 7.
Seven board members and several administrators agree this referendum may include a new middle school separate from the high school but on the same property.
The total cost of the middle school is estimated at $10,935,000.
High school costs are estimated at: $300,000 for a new fire alarm and updated communications system; up to $75,000 to replace the light board in the auditorium; $30,000 for more computers; and $50,000 to add science labs.
The group needs more information on the cost of site preparation, since some preparation is included in the cost of the new middle school, and access to the weight and locker rooms.
Currently, special needs students do not have access to the weight room, which is on the second floor of the pool/ fieldhouse, and locker rooms, which are in the basement, said Ken Johnson athletic director.
The referendum was cut by over $6 million after an $18 million referendum failed in December 1993. The last referendum included a new North Elementary School and extensive remodeling at the high school.
15 years
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004
A UW-Stout professor and two students spent a lot of time trying to figure out the university’s key system. As a result the university faces a $470,000 bill to place replacement locks in all buildings and the Dunn County District Attorney’s office is considering possible felony charges against the faculty member.
According to The Stoutonia, the three started attempts as early as last September to break the master key code at the university.
While they did not have access to the master key, they attempted to make a create one by using blank keys and by taking apart locks to learn the “code” that would open all of the university’s locks.
In December , a student living in one of the residence halls reported suspicious activity in a room near him.
On Dec 17, a search warrant was issued by a Dunn County Circuit judge to search the dorm room.
The search uncovered evidence that informed policy of the keys.
Stout Police have examined all police reports from the time period and concluded that no criminal activity was committed as a result of the duplicate keys.
It’s estimated that the replacement of the locks in all university buildings is about $470,000, of which about $300,000 will be for the state-owned buildings and $170,000 for the auxiliary buildings.
10 years
Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009
While on a Boyceville farm with permission to hunt, a 57-year-old man shot a hibernating bear on the morning of Nov. 25.
Bear season had been closed for more than a month by the time of the incident.
Although some sources have reported the man to be a resident of the community and neighbor to the Schlough family, which later hit the bear with a combine, DNR communications specialist Ed Culhane said that the suspect is from West Fargo, N.D.
His connection to Boyceville lies in the fact that his family previously owned land in the area of the shooting.
A December issue of The Dunn County News provided a story of a 700-pound bear that was thought to have been killed by Neil Schlough’s combine. It was reported that the hibernating bear became entangled in the machinery and, after paying $75 for a tag,Schlough was entitled to the bear and planned to have it mounted.
A statement released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reads, “In weeks following the incident, however, Warden Jim Cleven picked up new information , conducted an investigation and determined the bear had been shot illegally.”
The suspect later confessed to the shooting. The Schloughs are not suspected of foul play.
The remains of the bear, including the hide and skull, have been taken into possession as evidence. After the matter is over, the carcass will likely be used for educational purposes.
5 years
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014
Erik Evensen was a big fan of the 1984 movie “Ghostbusters.” Like most people who saw it and heard the soundtrack, he’ll never forget the catchy phrase, “Who you gonna’ call? Ghostbusters!”
So it was a delightful surprise last fall when the opposite situation occurred; “Ghostbusters” called him.
Evensen, an assistant professor at the School of Art and Design at University of Wisconsin-Stout, was asked to help illustrate the latest issue of the “Ghostbusters” comic book, which happens to be coming out on the 30th anniversary of the movie.
The comic, by IDW Publishing, was released Wednesday, Jan. 29, and is available nationwide. Evensen illustrated one of the ghostbusting stories in the issue, “The Field Trip.” The six-page story takes place in a spooky natural history. The author is veteran “Ghostbusters” writer Erik Burnham, whom be Evensen met at a conference a couple of years ago. Both in their 30’s Evensen and Burnham grew up as “Ghostbusters” fans, Evensen said.
“We’ve had ideas about a couple of projects, and this is the first thing that came to fruition,” Evensen said regarding how he came to work with Burnham on the story. “I’m proud to have been able to contribute to the 30th anniversary event.”
