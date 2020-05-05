From the Files: 2 deer crash 2010 Bucks playoff basketball viewing party at Stout Ale House

10 Years

With their state’s NBA team trying to move into the second round of the playoffs a number of fans poured into Stout Ale House in Menomonie to watch the game. To the shock of everyone in the bar and restaurant two real bucks crashed through the front doors of the establishment. Two patrons and a Stout Ale House employee were able to wrestle one of the deer to the ground shortly after it entered while the other made a dash for the eatery’s sky boxes at the south end of the dining room. A Stout Ale House manager and employee were able to corner the buck and escort it out of the building. A surveillance video of the bucks entering the building shows a man who narrowly escaped being hit by the animals. The deer crashed violently through the front glass doors sending pieces of glass flying in all directions. Although it wasn’t the type of distraction Bucks fans would have ever expected, the commotion did take attention briefly away from the actual playoff game, a contest the Bucks would lose 95-74 to the Atlanta Hawks.