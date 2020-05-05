From the Files: 2 deer crash 2010 Bucks playoff basketball viewing party at Stout Ale House

135 Years
Saturday, May 9, 1885
A freak of nature is reported from the farm of Mr. John Singerhouse, on Irvine creek in the town of Menomonie. Last week one of his ewes dropped a fully developed, healthy lamb, with six full size legs. The extra locomotors were attached on each side and over the ordinary front legs. Mr. Singerhouse could conceive of no object in life for such an abnormal creature and so knocked in head probably the most valuable creature of its size on the farm.
The Dunn County Pressed Brick company started its mammoth works last Saturday, and on Monday, the second days run, turned out 25,000 bricks. This number, with about 6,000 pressed bricks per day, additional will be about the capacity of the works during the season, which will require the employment of a force of about seventy people. Success awaits all such enterprise.
125 Years
Friday, May 10, 1895
Destructive Fire.
Fire gutted the Farmers Home, corner Main and Ninth streets, Tuesday morning at 2 o’clock, leaving little in its pathway but the shell of the building.
The fire seems to have caught in the kitchen at the rear of the building, which was a wooden structure, and getting between the studding and joists, speedily penetrated every part thereof. The hotel was full of guests and so rapidly did the fire extend that several were obliged to jump from their bedroom windows in their night-clothes to save their lives, losing their wearing apparel and such of their worldly possessions as were in the hotel.
The fire department easily quenched the flames after the alarm was turned in, but the loss by fire, smoke and water combined, will be very nearly total.
The building is owned by James Grover and was leased for hotel purposes to E. J. Grover, who had established and was doing a fine business. To him the loss is calamitous.
The property was insured as follows: In the Menomonie Mutual, $1,000 on building and $700 on furniture; in Clark’s agency, $1,000 on building.
Mr. Graver is undecided as to what his future course will be in regard to rebuilding.
100 Years
Thursday, May 6, 1920
Chas. Massey’s Car Hits Post In Knapp.
The first automobile accident of the season happened on Main Street in front of the M.E. church about 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Charles Massey was on his way to get Mr. Krell of Eau Claire, who was fishing at Teegarden’s pond when he noticed that one of the rear doors on his car was open. Without slackening his rate of speed he tried to close the door, and in so doing his car swerved and before he could bring it back into the road it crashed into a telephone pole with such force that it bent the axle. Although the axle was considerably bent, Mr. Massey thought he could continue on his way. He had only gone a few feet, however, when the car ran into the curb. It was hauled to the garage where a new axle was put in. Mr. Massey considers himself fortunate in getting out without injuries.
75 Years
Wednesday, May 9, 1945
Word is wanted about members of the Menomonie High school class of 1895. Asking for this is Orin P. Bailey, historian of that class, which this year observes its golden jubilee. His address Is 4936 Butterworth Place NW, Washington, 16, D. C.
Should readers of The News have information of the 18 members of the class, named here, Mr. Bailey will appreciate it If you will let him know at once:
Rena Adams, Lillian Blume, Bird Heller, Madge Lesure, Rosemae Nott, Emilie Robinson, Mary Stevens, Daisy Thompson, Nellie Wells, Orin P. Bailey, Arup Baland, Edward Bradseth, Charles Cummings, Morris Houghtaling, Milton B. H. Miller, Walter Neys, George Swenson, Bert J. Steves.
Members of the class are scattered. Several have passed on. Some live in Menomonie and vicinity. Those available are asked to write Mr. Bailey about the proposed reunion.
Mr. Bailey cherishes the fond memories of his student days at Menomonie High school and he longs for a meeting with his old classmates of 1895, who this year are due for their 50th anniversary reunion when the Menomonie High School Alumni association gets together for its dinner-meeting during commencement week. Residents of Menomonie of 30 years ago will recall that Orln P. Bailey, then a Minneapolis contractor, came back to his old home town to build the postoffice building in 1913 and the Masonic Temple in 1914.
50 Years
Wednesday, May 6, 1970
First Storm of Season Smashes Barn on Halpin Farm.
“It had to be a twister. It sucked a window right out of the house, An ordinary wind wouldn’t do that.” That was the comment of Stephen Halpin as he milked his cows in a neighbor’s barn late Thursday morning. Across the road was the twisted wreckage of his 38x102 foot barn. Pinned under the wreckage were seven Holstein grade cows and a calf, killed by falling timbers and beams. Two other cows had to be destroyed because of their injuries. The storm hit the farm about 8:30 p.m. He wasn’t home at the time and recalled telling his wife about 8 o’clock they didn’t have to worry as they prepared to leave for a card party because it was clearing in the west.” Approximately a half hour later his dairy herd consisting of 44 cows and 24 head of young stock was pinned by metal and wood that came crashing from above. Halpin said the loss is covered by insurance “but you never have enough.”
25 Years
Wednesday, May 10, 1995
East School has been sold to the highest bidder- $20,000 for a building and property valued from approximately $300,000 to about $400,000.
Mehar Arora purchased the 1.6 acres of property and building, including the boiler, to be used for an Institute for Global Education and Trade. The Institute would educate Americans or foreigners who have come to America to learn about making trade negotiations. “The institute will be educating people in the foreign export business,” Arora said.
East Elementary was used as an elementary school until spring, 1993 when it was deemed no longer usable for school use. Accessibility and lack of land area for expansion were two of many issues affecting the decision. A number of things added together said this building would not be usable for kids unless some major reworking was done,” said Superintendent David Smette. The board received the public’s authorization to sell the building at a recent annual meeting. The board was not required to accept the bids that were given for the building.
15 Years
Wednesday, May 4, 2005
“Location, location, location,” Is an often repeated adage when purchasing real estate.
The same could be said about soil when digging a well, locating a septic system, planning for development, or protecting the aquifer and Dunn County’s groundwater.
Neil Koch, a retired hydrologist and Dunn County resident, has recently published a map showing the location of 91 Dunn County soils, ranking each soil type from excellent to poor, according to their recharge rate: the rate at which water from rain and snowmelt seeps through the soil as it moves downward toward the sandstone aquifer. Self-interpreting the map is a unique and valuable tool for the county, cities, townships and residents to use when determining answers to location questions related to our water. The map is accompanied by an interpretative text that includes recommendations and concerns as well as a list of soils in Dunn County, according to permeability rate.
Koch, who worked for two years researching and creating the map, volunteered his time and expertise. The project was an activity of the Dunn County Groundwater Guardian Community, a local affiliate of The Groundwater Foundation, a private non-profit organization that informs and motivates people to care about the groundwater.
10 Years
Wednesday, May 5, 2010
Deer crash Bucks game at sports bar.
With their state’s NBA team trying to move into the second round of the playoffs a number of fans poured into Stout Ale House in Menomonie to watch the game. To the shock of everyone in the bar and restaurant two real bucks crashed through the front doors of the establishment. Two patrons and a Stout Ale House employee were able to wrestle one of the deer to the ground shortly after it entered while the other made a dash for the eatery’s sky boxes at the south end of the dining room. A Stout Ale House manager and employee were able to corner the buck and escort it out of the building. A surveillance video of the bucks entering the building shows a man who narrowly escaped being hit by the animals. The deer crashed violently through the front glass doors sending pieces of glass flying in all directions. Although it wasn’t the type of distraction Bucks fans would have ever expected, the commotion did take attention briefly away from the actual playoff game, a contest the Bucks would lose 95-74 to the Atlanta Hawks.
5 Years
Sunday, May 10, 2015
Lions Clubs support the stadium at Menomonie High.
Spring brought good news to the fundraising committee for the proposed new sports complex at Menomonie High School. The Menomonie Lions Club made a pledge of $30,000, which makes them a gold sponsor. President Tim Frank gave the committee the news, saying that the Lions Club has always invested in the local community. Past examples of community support include the Game Park in Wakanda Park, the Easter Egg Hunt, a youth basketball tournament and scholarships for local students.
On April 14, the Stout Ale House hosted Bingo. During the event, the Knapp Lion’s Club raised $1,000 in memory of Nathan Bauer, making them bronze sponsors of the stadium.
Private donations continue to roll in for this capital campaign for this upgrade to Menomonie’s athletic facilities.
