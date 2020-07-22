From the Files: A legacy of hard work

135 Years
Saturday, July 25, 1885
Mr. H. M. Taylor, a resident of this town, will reach the age of three-score years and ten in August next, and we doubt if there are many men of his age more active and vigorous than he.
In fact, he shuns none of the hard labor on his farm, and prides himself on his ability to swing a scythe with men not half his age. His father now living in Orfordville, Rock County, is 98 years old and a veteran of the war of 1812. He was one of the daring band that captured and spiked the guns of Fort Niagara, and draws a pension for his military services. The family is evidently noted for longevity which is a good inheritance in these degenerate days.
Cedar Falls — Chas Lewis met with a very painful and serious accident last Monday morning. It appears he was assisting in carrying some ice to the saloon, when his foot slipped, breaking his knee cap in three places. He had a ticket to the Eau Claire Infirmary where he will doubtless get the best of care.
125 Years
Friday, July 26, 1895
TO THE PUBLIC: A man named Casey escaped from the asylum on July 11. He is 5 feet 8 inches in height, dark complexioned, coarse featured, and wore blue overalls, dark shirt, boots and a straw hat. He is absolutely harmless. If found please hold and notify Dunn County Asylum.
On Saturday evening Russell Liggett, who has been working on the agricultural farm at St. Anthony Park, went into the hay loft of the barn for the purpose of throwing hay down to the cattle. He missed his footing and slipped into the chute leading to the stable below, falling the entire distance, some thirty feet. The floor of the stable is of cement, and the fact that there was a large pile of hay at the bottom of the chute is all that saved the boy’s life. As it was his ankle was broken and his back and head were injured.
About five years ago a man was killed in this place in the same manner. —Pioneer Press, July 23.
The accident recorded above recalls the sad death five years ago of Louis Fillman of this city who was killed by falling through the identical chute spoken of above.
100 Years
Thursday, July 22, 1920
Wheeler — John Lake met with a painful accident last Monday. While unloading cheese at Wheeler he slipped and fell on the edge of the wagon box, cutting an ugly gash in his thigh. He was carried over to Dr. Breyer’s office where it was found necessary to take four stitches to the wound. While helping on the cheese factory at Baxterville, Alex McPherson was quite badly hurt. In lifting a cement block, it slipped against him. He was brought to Dr. Dryer’s office where it was found two ribs were broken, which will lay him up for some time.
Suicide Of Hog On Way To Slaughter. Spring Brook man loses porker, which chooses its own method of dying, leaps from rack. Spring Brook — Dan Dodge had the misfortune to lose a large hog last Saturday, just as he got him to Elk Mound to ship, by his jumping over the side of the wagon, killing himself. The wagon was upset in the fracas but fortunately no one was hurt.
75 Years
Wednesday, July 25, 1945
Corn is growing so fast on my place west of the city during the heat wave that it is scaring the cattle that are breaking down fences to get away from the noise, complains Henry M. Hall, combination tinsmith-farmer. And this exaggeration does somewhat sum up the crop growth strides made during the heat wave that started during the tail end of last week. Hay is providing plentiful in most areas, small grains promise to yield heavy, and corn has changed from the yawning stage of slow growth during the wet, cool weather, to the rapidly growing stage during this heat wave period. Temperatures in the 90s were common this week, and some extensions on the top ends of the thermometers will be needed on some heat-recorders, if the weatherman burns down any hotter.
Settlement of alleged overcharges on meat and cheese was made by the Erickson Brothers Store of Boyceville, by payment of $25 to the U.S. treasurer it was announced today by Phil H. Griffin, district OPA director. Griffin said that the price panel of the Dunn County War Price and Rationing Board made the settlement by negotiating an administrator’s claim action against the firm. Total overcharges on which this claim was based, he said, amounted to $24.99.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 22, 1970
Dial Service In City Now 10 Years Old. Friday, July 17, marked the tenth anniversary of Menomonie’s dial telephone service, according to Dick Haanen, manager for the Wisconsin Telephone Company. It was on this date in 1960 when, in a matter of seconds, the familiar “number please” became history and the era of the dial tone began. At the same time, toll-free service between Menomonie and Downsville was limited. “During the past decade, the number of telephones in Menomonie has increased more than 60%,” Haanen said. “In addition to the 6,800 telephones here, Menomonie telephone users can dial telephones in Boyceville, Colfax, Downsville, Elk Mound, Knapp and Wheeler toll-free.” “The number of calls per day has also increased over the past 10 years,” he noted. “In 1965, for example, there were almost 20,000 calls per day. That figure has increased to more than 27,000 calls per day at the end of 1969.”
This year, construction projects are continuing to replace eight-party telephone service with one, two or four party service by early 1971.
25 Years
Wednesday, July 26, 1995
The creaking wooden stairs which carry hikers down to the Lake Menomin shoreline where a trail winds from the Crescent Street park area to the stairway near the Iron Removal Plant have been closed.
Menomonie Parks Director John Miller said that the stairways have faced two enemies. Enemy number one has been the natural weathering of the approximately 25 year old wooden structure and enemy number two has been the vandals. The City Council recently voted to close the trail, at least temporarily, based mostly on liability, Miller said.
Miller offered the council two estimates to replace the steps. To reconstruct the steps with concrete would cost approximately $52,000 and to build new wooden steps was estimated at $78,725.
Miller said he recalls the trail was built in the early 1970’s. “It was built by the Corp of Engineers and the Green Thumbers,” Miller said. “It was constructed over several summers.” Miller said when the project was first completed, it included a floating dock with overhanging patio benches and other seats and railings. “But eventually the vandals took over and the dock had to be taken down,” Miller said. Miller concluded that keeping the trail open leaves the city open to a lawsuit in today’s litigious society.
15 Years
Wednesday, July 20, 2005
Six individuals were stabbed, including two seriously, in a melee early Sunday morning at a Menomonie bar. At 2:16 a.m. Sunday, officers and paramedics were called to the Off Broadway Bar in downtown Menomonie for a report of an altercation involving multiple stabbing victims. Several people were treated on scene by Menomonie Fire and Rescue, then transported to Myrtle Werth Hospital, while several other injured people found their own transportation to the hospital. Another disturbance took place while both groups — one local, the other from the Twin Cities area — were at the hospital, resulting in the arrest of two people. According to Menomonie police investigator Aaron Bergh, the incident started inside the bar. Bergh said some type of edge weapon was used, but no weapon has thus far been recovered. Menomonie police and firefighters used the fire department snorkel to search the tops of buildings in the area for the weapon. Establishments searched included Healing Arts Center, Badabingz, Off Broadway, The Flame, Menomonie Floral, all with negative results. Bergh said that police are still investigating the incident and the possibility exists there may be more arrests.
10 Years
Wednesday, July 21, 2010
What’s it like to be 150 years old? Well, for one Menomonie family it’s been a legacy that has continued through four generations. Lammer’s Food Fest continues its year-long sesquicentennial celebration on July 28, 29 and 30 at their store.
What makes this family business unique is the fact that the supermarket is still at its original location. Though the owners no longer live above the store as they did for the first hundred years, Lucy and Pat Lammer, siblings, still pride their business on buying local products made in Menomonie, Dunn County and the state of Wisconsin,
When their father, John F. Lammer, first worked for his father, John L. Lammer, beef, poultry, eggs and syrups were not only purchased from local farmers, but John F. Lammer would go to the local farms and kill and process the meat in the farmyard. Chickens were delivered to the corner grocery store where they were put in the basement to be slaughtered, defeathered and dressed for the meat case. Flour, sugar and salt came in big wooden barrels and were sold by the pound in whatever quantity a customer needed. Penny candy actually sold for a penny a piece. Most customers bought “on account” and settled their bill when they had money.
The celebration will include more than 35 vendors with samples of their products. From locally-made syrup to handmade soaps to sausages, meats, cheeses said pies made from scratch, Lammer’s Food Fest is touting “We’re Local.” Lammer’s Food Fest currently handles more than 100 locally-produced products on a daily basis.
5 Years
Sunday, July 26, 2015
Sheriff thanks those who searched for missing girls.
On Thursday afternoon, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office received a call about two girls—ages 3 and 4- who were missing in the village of Downsville. Reported missing at 2:01 p.m., the children were located at 4:22 p.m.
The names of the girls are not being released to allow the family time to recover from the frightening event.
“I want to thank the responding officers from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin DNR,” Sheriff Dennis Smith said. “I also want to thank the Menomonie Fire Department, and Emergency Management for their assistance with this incident. There was great cooperation and determination by everyone involved, and everyone is thankful for a good outcome.” Included in the sheriff’s message of appreciation were the residents of Downsville and the surrounding area who came to the area to offer their assistance. “The community was ready to put their work boots on and help us in any way they could,” Smith concluded.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!