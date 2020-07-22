From the Files: A legacy of hard work

Miller said he recalls the trail was built in the early 1970’s. “It was built by the Corp of Engineers and the Green Thumbers,” Miller said. “It was constructed over several summers.” Miller said when the project was first completed, it included a floating dock with overhanging patio benches and other seats and railings. “But eventually the vandals took over and the dock had to be taken down,” Miller said. Miller concluded that keeping the trail open leaves the city open to a lawsuit in today’s litigious society.

Six individuals were stabbed, including two seriously, in a melee early Sunday morning at a Menomonie bar. At 2:16 a.m. Sunday, officers and paramedics were called to the Off Broadway Bar in downtown Menomonie for a report of an altercation involving multiple stabbing victims. Several people were treated on scene by Menomonie Fire and Rescue, then transported to Myrtle Werth Hospital, while several other injured people found their own transportation to the hospital. Another disturbance took place while both groups — one local, the other from the Twin Cities area — were at the hospital, resulting in the arrest of two people. According to Menomonie police investigator Aaron Bergh, the incident started inside the bar. Bergh said some type of edge weapon was used, but no weapon has thus far been recovered. Menomonie police and firefighters used the fire department snorkel to search the tops of buildings in the area for the weapon. Establishments searched included Healing Arts Center, Badabingz, Off Broadway, The Flame, Menomonie Floral, all with negative results. Bergh said that police are still investigating the incident and the possibility exists there may be more arrests.