From the Files: A look back in Menomonie

Messrs. John Hays, of Tiffany, and Jesse Ring, an Idaho miner of considerable experience, while prospecting this week in the town of New Haven, claim to have discovered a silver mine with millions in it. In a gulch in the western part of town near the St. Croix line, they came upon what they believe to be a pre-historic mine, as evidences were visible of previous workings, such as quite extensive excavations, rude smelting, a stone ax, etc. What is thought to be rich silver-bearing ore was also found, and the gentlemen claim to believe that they have struck a bonanza indeed. Mr. Hays exhibited specimens of the rock in this city Thursday, and says he proposes to take immediate steps to ascertain the exact length, breadth and general scope of his find.

The case of Michael T. Frazl against J.C. Dammon and others came on for trial in the circuit court last Wednesday and is not finished as we go to press. The action is brought for an assault upon plaintiff, who lives in the town of Wilson, in the northern part of Dunn County, on the night of April 6, 1894. It appears that the plaintiff was taken from his house and ridden on a rail and tarred and feathered by a large number of men residing in the neighborhood. The plaintiff brings this action for the sum of $20,000 damages. W. H. Place appears for the plaintiff and Messrs. J.R. Mathews and Hunt & Freeman for the defendants. The alleged cause for the assault is that the plaintiff had treated his wife and children in a cruel and inhumane manner, and this seems to be one of the main points on which the defense relies and on which much evidence has been given by residents of the towns of Wilson in this and Dallas in Barron county.