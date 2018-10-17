135 Years
Saturday, Oct. 20, 1883
Between six and seven o’clock last Tuesday evening Fred Wagner’s brewery, on Gilbert Creek, about two miles west of this city caught fire and was burned with entire contents. The origin of the fire is unknown but the place where it was first discovered would seem to indicate that it was the work of an incendiary. When the men left the brewery for supper everything was in proper order. On their return one of the men remarked that he smelled something burning.
Accordingly a search was made and it was soon discovered that the upper story of the south end was all ablaze on the inside. The flames spread so rapidly that in the excitement of the moment it was impossible to stay the destruction, or even save any of the movable property. It is a severe blow to Mr. Wagner. His loss cannot be far from $14,000, while the insurance on the property destroyed was only $7,000.
125 Years
Friday, Oct. 20, 1893
The following from the River Falls Journal will perhaps help to explain the rumors about finding of gold near the villages of Knapp and Wilson: “People who have dropped into O.L. Young’s office, Duluth, the past few weeks have noticed a lot of cigar boxes and bottles filled with samples of various colored dirts. They were obtained in Wis., 150 miles south of here in townships 28-15 and 29-15, a few miles east of the city of Hudson.
Every one of the samples contains gold. C.F Howe assayed one sample and found that it contained about $4.50 to the ton. Other assays have been made by other experts and some have gone higher in gold and others lower. The expert opinion is that the quantities of the gold found in the dirt are sufficient to warrant the purchase of a gold separator.
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 17, 1918
In an effort to meet the eager desires of the families of men in service abroad the War department has decided that each man may receive from his family a Christmas package of standard size, and approximately standard articles. To this end, an arrangement has been completed between the War Department, Post Office and the American Red Cross. The package must not exceed three pounds. To expedite the plan a large number of cardboard cartons have been purchased which will be distributed through the chapters to the relatives and friends of men in service overseas.
75 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1943
War has made men over, converting many of the form civilian occupations into military and naval roles, but here is a story of the service making a basketball player into a gridder. The principal of this story is Harlan Hesselman, the Neenah man, who helped make basketball history at the Stout Institute, where he played on two championship teams, and was selected on the all-conference first team. Harley is now attending the navy’s school at Lawrence college, Appleton, and he’s been turned into a football player there. He was in Lawrence’s line-up Saturday when they defeated the Notre Dame’s ROTC team, 10-6. In the fourth quarter Harley helped his team’s cause when he snared a pair of passes to put Lawrence on the three yard line from where his team scored.
When you want a policeman, day or night, call telephone central, Chief Louis Frenstad explains. When the telephone operator gets your call, she turns on the police lights that are readily seen by the officers who respond to the call.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1968
Representatives from three counties met here last night with state officials in an attempt to learn what is ahead in the mental health field and the direction counties should take in facility construction. Dunn County supervisors for some months have been considering a hospital building program because present facilities don’t meet upgraded standards. It has been suggested that Pierce, Dunn and St. Croix should join forces because these three counties have worked together in the past to provide services such as the Tri-County Mental Health Clinic. However, it was stated that neither Dunn County or St. Croix “want to give up” their county hospitals. There is a need for a cooperative working program between the county and state. The county board should consider the patients rather than just the dollar.
25 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1993 Plans for state Highway 29 were unveiled Tuesday and the Dunn County portion met with approval of one Dunn county office in attendance. Vern Hanson, town of Elk Mound chairman, said the proposed roadway followed recommendations made by his board and by the Village of Elk Mound after the alternative designs were first revealed. The new four-lane 29 follows a “compromised” route, according to Ayres Associate Dick Mauch. It follows the existing route halfway while the other half is re-located south. The relocation of Highway 12 and Highway 40 was modified from the original proposal to affect fewer wetlands, Mauch said. The four lane divided road, with a 60 foot grass median, will cost $70.5 million. A total of 39 homes may be relocated.
15 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2003
City purchases land, plans to expand industrial park: During a special meeting Monday night, the Menomonie City Council approved an offer to purchase 227 acres of agricultural land owned by the Marshall Quilling Partnership. The parcel is located between 650th and 708th Avenues. The purchase price for the property is $2,882,160, with $750,000 payable at closing and the balance to be paid via a 10-year promissory note.
Part of the agreement between Quilling and the City calls for Quilling to request annexation of the parcel from Red Cedar Township and to cooperate in the creation of what will be Tax Incremental Financing District #13. “I don’t think we’ll see any development immediately,” said city administrator, Lowell Prange. “The land will be put into inventory for future growth.”
In the meantime, Quilling has also signed an eight-year lease agreement with the city that will allow the partnership to grow low growing or row (but not root) crops for a rental fee of $70 an acre. The group can also keep its irrigation system and bam on the property and use the bam for storage until May 1, 2004.
10 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008
Well-heeled man to protest violence against women homecoming parade: Shawn Wilson, hall director of North Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, wears a size 15 shoe. Most of the year this is not an issue. During the month leading up to UW-Stout’s homecoming activities, however, it becomes his segue into promoting awareness about one of his favorite causes: the prevention of violence against women.
Wilson is a member of Men in Violence Prevention a UW-Stout group for men known as the MVPs. Group members take an active role in preventing violence against women and in promoting healthy relationships between men and women.
One of the most public and visual displays of the group’s cause occurs during UW-Stout’s homecoming parade. Members don high-heeled shoes and conduct an event known as “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.”
5 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013
Candy Buy Back supports troops. Leipnitz Dental is hosting a “Halloween Candy Buy Back” program at its dental clinic. With cavities on the rise after Halloween, Dr. Todd Leipnitz and his staff invite kids to earn “Cash for Candy.” Leipnitz Dental will offer kids $1 per pound (5-pound limit) and the candy will be donated to Operation Gratitude in support of our deployed troops. The kids are invited to color pictures or write letters to the soldiers, pick out a toothbrush and earn cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.