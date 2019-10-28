135 Years
Saturday, Nov. 1, 1884
The scare to householders resulting from the recent attempted burglary of Burch & Clark’s store has its comical features. In one case a lady locked her valuables in a bureau drawer and hid the key so effectively that she has since been unable to find it. In another case a valuable gold watch was carefully hid away, out of reach of the light-fingered gentry, and the owner is now thinking of offering a reward to any one who will tell her where she put it.
Menomonie Kindergarten.
Editors: Hearing you had a kindergarten school in connection with your public schools in this city, I inquired my way to what you call Coddington addition and stepped in. To my surprise I found there about 40 children from about 4 to 7 years of age all busily engaged in their work with as much interest as if they were 20. After hearing them sing with surprising sweetness and march to the music as correct as many old veterans. I left with the impression that the Kindergarten in Menomonie would compare favorably with any in the state, and I assume for the conduct of the children reflect great credit on the teacher. Yours Respectfully, A Visitor.
125 Years
Friday, Nov. 2, 1894
Rice Lake Chronotype: Instead of 30 camps as they had last winter, The Knapp Stout & Co. Company will have but 20 camps in the woods the coming winter. The decrease, we surmise, is owing to the Wilson bill and the threat of the President to give the country greater doses of free trade the coming winter.
About five o’clock last Sunday morning a tenement in the Third ward, owned by A.H. Johnson, and known as the “bee hive,” was destroyed by fire. It was occupied by Mr. Kreisel and family. Most of their household goods were saved. The firemen were on hand and prevented the destruction of the property. It was insured for $750 in Clark’s agency.
So far as business is concerned I have a particular hobby. My craze is that every young person, of both sexes, should learn at least Shorthand and Typewriting. Here you have mental discipline and knowledge together, knowledge too, that is certain at some time to be convenient and practically available. I can not conceive that one who knows these two branches thoroughly will ever need to go hungry in the present generation, for they have a constantly widening use. -P.T. Barnum
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 30, 1919
Chief of Police George R. Cook is going to place the girls and boys of Menomonie on their honor on Hallowe'en night. He believes the time has come when they can be trusted and he will apply his faith in a practical way Friday night. Asked whether or not he intended to appoint special officers for duty Hallowe’en night he replied: “No, I am going to trust the young people of the city to do what is right. I want to appeal to them through The News not to indulge in riotous conduct, the destruction of property or any form of lawlessness. When their attention is called to the fact I am sure they will readily see that theft or vandalism on Hallowe’en night is as much a violation of law as it is at any other time. “There are plenty of forms of innocent amusements which the young people can adopt for a good time and in the end will enjoy themselves more than if they went to unseemly extremes. “Special policemen will not be appointed, but I serve warning that if I am disappointed in the faith I am now placing in the young folks, there will be prosecutions and someone will get into trouble.”
75 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1944
A total of 30,000 blue gills, averaging two inches in length, were received from a state conservation department fish hatchery recently and placed in Lake Menomin. This is part of the stocking program to provide better future fishing in the lake. The fish were consigned to Judge Carl E. Peterson. The shipment came as a result of his efforts to get more fish for the local lake. He had asked the commission to open a project of fish rescue work in the Chippewa River sloughs to get fish for stocking in the local lake. This is impossible now because of the manpower shortage, but the department sent some fish from one of their hatcheries. Peterson was promised that when more labor becomes available, the fish rescue work in the Chippewa River sloughs may be re-opened.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1969
Indians seek first BR Crown. “We have to be defensively sound if we are going to win.” Coach Bob Bundy said at Monday’s meeting of the Menomonie Athletic Club as he looked forward to his Menomonie Indians game against Wausau’s Lumberjacks. This is the most important game for the Indians since the Big Rivers Conference was realigned in 1963 and Menomonie was admitted. Never before has a Menomonie football team been in the championship race going into the last game of the season. The best the Indians have done so far is third place. Menomonie’s title hopes were rekindled last Friday in what Coach Bundy called “ a fruit basket night of upsets.” The big one that kept the Indians in the picture was Wausau’s 13-6 triumph over Eau Claire Memorial. That left Menomonie, Wausau and Memorial tied in first place with 4-1 conference slates. All the teams are 7-1 for the year. “It was a happy experience,” Coach Bundy said, “when we found out Memorial had lost. Even Chippewa (Menomonie’s opponent last Friday ) joined in the celebration in the locker room. There are other firsts riding on Friday night’s battle with Wausau, In addition to a first Big Rivers title, a win for the Indians would be the first over a Wausau football team since the time two schools started their rivalry in 1963 and it would be the first time since 1951 that a Menomonie team has won eight football games in a season. And it would only be the third team to be in the history of the school to win eight games.
25 Years
Sunday, Oct. 30, 1994
“What’s the Secret?” 3M’s new CD-ROM interactive science discovery for the home is being manufactured at the Menomonie plant, according to Gwen Nickleski, site manager.
“CD-ROM is the largest division in our plant,” she said. “This area has really grown for us in the past two years.” “What's the Secret?,” she continued, enables young boys and girls to experience the thrill of a rollercoaster ride, to move blood through the heart, and plot how bees will fly from the hive to find flowers.
"Our goal is to ignite the imaginations of young people ages 8-12 about the natural and scientific world," added Dave Iverson program manager. 3M's "What's the Secret?" is based on public television Emmy award-winning family science show, "Newton's Apple.” Like "Newton's Apple," it encourages independent discovery using familiar topics that tap into children's natural curiosity. According to Iverson, 3M is a leader in promoting science education and the corporate underwriter of "Newton’s Apple.” He said “What's the Secret?" is the first in a series of CD-ROM titles for the home PC market designed to make science discovery fun and easy for children and their parents. The PC version requires a MPC2 equipped personal computer; the Macintosh computer version requires a color Macintosh with an 8-bit color video card, a minimum of 4MB of RAM, 68030 microprocessor, and attached double speed CD-ROM drive. Both PC and Macintosh versions were released simultaneously.
15 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004
Fire chief makes bid for engine.
Parked outside the Government Center was Engine 8, one of the Menomonie Fire Department's fleet of fire trucks. Leaking water, the deteriorating 1983 Ford/Custom pumper was there to serve as a powerful visual aid to underscore how badly the unit needs to be replaced.
Fire Chief Chuck Vind was on hand during Monday night's City Council meeting to document the reasons he is recommending that Engine 8 be retired. Attempts over the last five years, he said, to get funding to repair the vehicle have been refused. Rust has taken its final toll and at an estimated $140,000, the major repairs needed on the 21-year-old rig would far exceed its value.
To provide the most "bang for: the buck,'' he proposed the acquisition of at 75-foot Pierce Quint which comes equipped with a 75 foot aerial ladder, a pump, ground ladders, hose and on-board water tank.
Doing so would allow the fire department to place an aging Engine 7 in reserve, retire Engine 8, and provide the district with greatly enhanced firefighting capability. The cost of a discounted demonstration model would be about $545,000. The Council took no official action but will consider the proposal and explore other options as they continue to review the capital budget.
10 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009
1-94 between Hudson and Eau Claire turns 50. On Oct. 29, 1959 the Wisconsin Department of Transportation opened the largest single segment of four-lane highway to be completed at one time in the history of Wisconsin. The 59 miles between Hudson and Eau Claire were completed after only two short years, at a total cost of $29 million. “It was an incredible project to be involved in " said Marty Beekman, retired Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) employee who worked as a project engineer on the Elk Mound interchange portion of the project. “It was a big deal for everyone; it was four lanes with interchanges. People could get farther in a shorter period of time; it really was an exciting time to be working in transportation.”
At the time, the average daily traffic count on the Highway 12 bridge in Hudson was 7,650 vehicles per day, at Menomonie, 5,890 vehicles and in Eau Claire 8,290 per day. Today, more than 50,000 vehicles travel the 1-94 corridor between Hudson and Eau Claire. Currently, WisDOT is mapping the future of the corridor, which includes expanding it to six lanes in both directions to handle the increasing amount of traffic.
5 Years
Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014
Meeting set to discuss possible Eau Claire- St. Paul passenger rail service.
Eau Claire will be one of the cities in a series of public input meetings being conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation as the agency updates its federally-mandated State Rail Plan.
West Central Wisconsin is included because MnDOT's current plan, adopted four years ago, recognizes the significance of regional interconnections and includes a Twin Cities Hudson - Menomonie - Eau Claire passenger train corridor as part of its envisioned future system. The public and major stakeholders are encouraged to attend out reach meetings to comment on the plan.
The Nov. 6 event will begin with an open house, then a presentation and Q&A.
The Minnesota State Rail Plan is MnDOT's modal plan for the stated freight and passenger rail system. The plan's primary purpose is to establish guidance and priorities for state transportation decisions to ensure that efficient, competitive services are available to rail customers and that freight access to local and global markets is enhanced. The plan aligns with the Midwest Regional Rail System, a planned nine-state 3,000 mile rail network, which includes Wisconsin.
The public outreach meetings will include an overview of the current plan, along with anticipated passenger and freight rail expansions in the near and long term future. MnDOT is conducting the open houses in cities around Minnesota, as well as in Eau Claire and La Crosse, and Fargo, N.D.
