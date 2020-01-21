135 Years
Saturday, Jan 24, 1885
Care Of The Poor.
Dr. E.H. Grannis, city physician and poor commissioner, reports to the common council that there are now twenty families receiving monthly allowances ranging from $3 to $15 from the city, and that within the last month temporary aid has been given to the amount of $25.75, making a total of $203.75 which is a fair estimate of the amount paid monthly for the support of the city poor outside of the poor house.
From July 1, 1884, to Jan. 1, 1885, fifteen persons were inmates of the poor house, the total expenses of the institution for that period, including overseer’s salary, purchase of a cow, pigs, lumber, and for work in building a cow shed, being $672.60. This makes the weekly expenses per individual, about $3.95 or $15.80 per month. The total monthly expense to the city for the care of them poor is therefore given as follows:
Outside poor are receiving $203.75, Poor House expenses $103.20, Salary of Poor Commissioner $25.00, Total monthly expense $331.95.
The police report a great many tramps about nowadays. They are usually given a night’s lodging, supper and breakfast, and sent on their way rejoicing.
125 Years
Friday, Jan. 25, 1895
Senator Stout has introduced a bill authorizing the construction of a library building for the state university and State Historical society, appropriating $60,000 annually for six years to pay for it; three persons selected by the State Historical society, three by the university regents and three appointed by the governor to constitute a board of commissioners in charge of construction, to act without compensation.
A Bad Runaway. About noon, last Wednesday, while Louis Ehrhard was unloading a load of wood at Chris Conrad’s, on 14th street, the team was startled by the music of Beach & Bowers band parading on Broadway and before Mr. Ehrhard could seize the reins the horses skipped away at full speed. They attempted to turn the corner at Mr. Green’s place, but their pace was too rapid and they went over the embankment on Wilson avenue, landing all in a heap fifteen feet below. One horse was killed and the other badly strained and stiffened by the terrible fall. The accident is much to be regretted as it inflicts a loss upon Mr. Ehrhard that is quite serious for a man in his circumstances.
100 Years
Thursday, Jan. 22, 1920
Wheeler- The meeting of the Commercial club held last night at the depot was one of marked importance. Topics that are of vital interest to the citizens of this community were discussed. The first was that of getting good sidewalks to extend the full length of the town. More than half of property owners between Bosner’s store and the postoffice expressed their willingness to put in sidewalks. A committee was appointed to interview the rest of the property owners to see what they would do. Next they discussed the advantages of a union high school for the town of Wheeler and community. The need of a better system of education has long been felt by most of the people of Wheeler and surrounding country. A union high school will without a doubt, enable the teachers to work to a better advantage. The money spent for education will bring better results, it will enable children graduating from the eighth grade at an early age to acquire a high school education and yet be under the guidance of their parents. It is also safe to say that it will be an opportunity for some to get an education who under other circumstances might be deprived of any education above the eighth grade. Not of least importance is the fact that it is bound to become the social center of the entire community, a place where all may go and find good moral recreation.
75 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1945
Scouts To Replace City and County Officers Soon.
Young America- the leaders of tomorrow- the Boy Scouts of America- those from the Red Cedar district- will take over the Menomonie and Dunn county governments and related branches of operation as part of Boy Scout week’s observance, February 7 through the 14. The mayor of the town won’t be Lionel Barrymore or Si Bakken, the police chief won’t be Squint Einum, the county sheriff won’t be Huckleberry Del Karns, nor will the county judge be Carl E. Peterson. Fact is the Boy Scouts will have the full swing of things on the days set aside when they will take office. The purpose is to provide a close up of the real thing and to acquaint them with this thing we call government, the specimen that Mr. & Mrs. citizen cuss and discuss at the least drop of a hat. So in fairness to citizens let this serve as ample warning that the Boy Scouts when, they get into power for a brief period, may see things somewhat different than the genuine officers that be- so watch your speed, don’t let yourself get caught in court, be a good citizen.
50 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1970
Curriculum Changes.
A number of curriculum changes will go into effect with the opening of school in the fall of 1970. Included are: The elimination of seventh grade “general Music” as a required course, and offering it as an elective. Technical Mathematics. A course being developed for vocationally directed students who normally have not taken mathematics beyond the eighth or ninth grade levels. Simulation Business education. This course is intended to revitalize the business education curriculum for the boys and make the same curriculum more practical for the girls. Cooperative work-study planning in industrial arts, agriculture, home economics and business education. The work-study curriculum will be coordinated by the new Local Vocational Education Coordinator. Also discussed at the session the middle school concept. This expansion plan is being explored because of present crowded conditions at the Junior-Senior High, the number of teachers not having a home room, the addition of classes in the vocational area to care for students who won’t attend college, and the concern about getting the junior high away from the senior high. The next steps will be investigating possible sites and the type of building needed to meet district needs.
25 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1995
Tree Board Spares Trees.
About 34 trees at Sanna Park are down and waiting to be sawed up for picnic tables, but a lot more would have been cut if the Urban Forestry Board had not intervened. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation originally planned to cut 55 trees at the park to allow for widening of North Broadway. The Urban Forestry committee, now the Menomonie Urban Forestry Board, requested that the DOT change their plan to eliminate a sidewalk on the side on one side of the highway in order to save some of the trees. “They were going to have sidewalks on both sides,” said John Anshus, Forestry Board member. “We tried to tell them it wasn’t necessary.” “we saved quite a few trees,” Anshus said. The white pines that were cut were over 130 years old, according to Rick Mechelke, Dunn County Land Conservation Department. Mechelke serves as a staff person for the Forestry Board. Some of the red oaks at the park are quite a bit older than that, Mechelke said. The board succeeded in saving about 21 trees at the park by getting the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to put sidewalk only on the east side of the widened highway.
15 Years
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2005
Snowmobile event doubles as national qualifier.
The Dunn County snowmobile event of the season — Prairie Storm 2005 ~ will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6, on the Rusk Prairie near the Exit 45 on 1-94 in Menomonie.
This is the second year for the snowmobile event, sponsored by the Dunn County Snowmobile Association, comprised of 14 different snowmobile clubs.
The 2005 event is also billed as the “WSA Wisconsin State Championship — Lambeau Field National Qualifier” Winners will have the opportunity to race again at Lambeau Field the following weekend. Featured at Prairie Storm 200 will be WSA snowcross, amateur cross country and radar/speed runs. There will be a social garden and heated tent for food. Snowcross racing will be non-stop both days, with the exception of a plow break here and there. It’s estimated more than 100 race teams will be present at this year’s events.
The amateur cross country race is called the Prairie Storm — Frostbite 45 over a distance of about 45 miles per race. It is intended to give the “wanna-be racer” the opportunity to try racing without the requirement of joining a professional race e circuit. There will be trail sled classes, pro classes and, new for 2005, the “buddy challenge.” A race party will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5,, at Dean & Sue’s in Menomonie.
10 Years
Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010
Richard Clae celebrates 100 years.
Born Feb. 3, 1910, Richard Cale of Menomonie will soon celebrate his 100th birthday. Raised in North Dakota, up to the age of 8, Richard grazed his father’s horses and cattle every day till noon. When he was almost 9, his family moved to Chippewa Falls, where Richard and his brother helped their father cut wood to sell in town. Richard married Luella Larson on Oct.17,1934. He later bought his father’s horses and cattle at an auction. After renting his neighbor’s farm for years, he and Luella bought the farm and raised two girls. While Luella stayed Cale home and tended to the farm, Richard and his partner, Willis Smith, worked as cement finishers for different contractors in the Eau Claire area. Richard and his partner were voted by the Eau Claire Union Contractors as best finishers in the Eau Claire. At one time, Richard and his partner worked a cement job 24-hours a day for three days, with no sleep, so it is no surprise that when asked how he achieved his longevity Richard replied, “Hard work.” Richard now resides at Autumn Village. He says he likes living there because it is so convenient for him to visit with Luella, his wife of 75 years, who resides next door at American Lutheran Homes Nursing Home. After exercising at Autumn Village every morning, Richard spends the rest of his day with Luella until she goes to bed.
5 Years
Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015
Road connection project reflects the city’s east side growth.
“The east side is growing,” observed Menomonie Public Works Director Randy Eide. “It’s not getting any smaller. The fact that we can get some funds to help leverage this infrastructure growth “ is good” On Monday night, Eide explained the advantages of the gap that exists on Kothlow Avenue in the Stout Technology Park near the Harmony Center and Andersen Windows. What sits in the gap are two small “fingers” of wetlands.
It’s the guarantee of 100 new jobs within three years—and the retention of an existing 570 Jobs—at Phillips-Medisize that earned the project a $204,000
“Transportation Economic Assistance Grant. The city will need to provide the remainder of the $417,880 estimated cost of the street expansion, which will come from TIF (tax incremental finance) district monies.
“We think the time’s right to connect that part of the street,” Eide told the Menomonie City Council. The council agreed by unanimously approving the project.
