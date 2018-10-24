135 Years
Sunday, Oct. 27, 1883
John H. Knapp, Esq,, expects to leave the first of next week for the southwest to be absent several months. He goes to avoid the severe winter of this climate, and will be accompanied by his nephew, Dr. John V. R. Lyman. They contemplate stopping a short time at Los Vegas, New Mexico, but have planned to remain on the Pacific coast most of the time. A multitude of friends will express a sincere hope that Mr. Knapp may find relief from physical suffering, have a pleasant time and return to his friends and home much benefited.
125 Years
Friday, Oct. 27, 1893
Mr. Clark, who has been postmaster of the Lucas post office, resigned some time ago voluntarily. The choice of a successor was referred by the post office department to J. J. Carter, and he was unable to find anyone who would accept the office. Democrats, Republicans and Populists were offered it but all refused to burden themselves with the trouble. Finally Mr. Carter advised the department to discontinue the office as it was impossible to find anyone willing to take it. After the office had been discontinued the people soon tired of having to go to Hatchville or Menomonie for the mail and made application to have the office reestablished, Mr. Foster consenting to take charge of it.
Upon Mr. Clark’s resignation the patrons of the office found a person willing to accept the “ burden.” He happened to be a Republican. This person being informed later by the Democratic bosses that the new appointee must be a Democrat, quietly withdrew. Then it was that Mr. Carter had difficulty in finding a person to fill the vacancy. Everybody was disgusted. Republicans wouldn’t have it, the other fellows were not available, and the office then went begging.
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 24, 1918
Fire of unknown cause broke out Sunday afternoon at the E. C. Fletcher barn on Ninth Avenue which completely destroyed that barn, a barn owned by L. E. Bredlow, and the Theodore Roland cigar factory. Luckily the wind was not in the south or the task of saving the three houses north of the fires between Fourth and Fifth streets would have been almost impossible. Two of the places are owned by E. C. Fletcher and one is the property of Ernest Drowley.
The heaviest loser was E. C. Pletcher who had three cars, a Studebaker six, an R. C. H. and an Overland roadster, in the barn, a total of about $2,500. The barn was partly covered by insurance. Mr. Bredlow’s loss was about $500 with insurance, while Theodore Roland saved his cigars and tobacco, his loss on the building amounting to $100, with no insurance.
75 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1943
Two high school football teams of Dunn County, the Maroons of Menomonie High School and the Norgs of Colfax High School — both members of the Middle Border conference — will battle on the gridiron here Friday afternoon for the purpose of building up Dunn County’s United War Fund total.
Supt. Will G. Ballentine announced Monday that the game will be played at Burton E. Nelson field, which is the official athletic field of the Stout Institute.
Proceeds of the game will go towards helping reach the $15,000 United War Fund quota assigned this county. Ballentine said that the admission charge to the game will be $2 for adults and that students will be admitted for the usual admission — which is 25 cents plus the tax. This is the last game on the schedule for Menomonie.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 1968
Earl Gierke, Stout State university’s math department chairman, had the fifth graders convinced that while a computer is an extremely useful tool it really cannot think for itself and must be run by humans. At least he thought he had.
Then came a letter which said, “And Mr. Gierke, please tell the computer thank you for Kristie. Let it know how much I enjoyed the tic-tac-toe game.” A typical reaction, Gierke said. “We emphasize that while a computer’s potential is almost unlimited, it still needs human guidance. Still, after seeing one perform, it is quite natural to want to address a letter to it.” And Stout’s IBM 1401 computer did indeed perform. With Mrs. Muriel Borchert’s fifth grade class from East School as its wide-eyed audience, the machine won a round of tic-tac toe, wrote personal letters to each boy and girl, drew a picture of “Snoopy” and wound up by playing a few verses of a popular song.
“Adults seem more astounded by this than the children who have seen ‘astounding’ things since the day they were old enough to watch TV,” Gierke said.
“The youngsters’ reaction most often is “Gee, I’d like one of those myself! “ Gierke sees this a distinct possibility. “By the time these fifth grades reach college, they’ll be using computers as commonly as we use pencil and paper to solve problems.”
25 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1993
Joe Petryk of Boyceville was honored as the outstanding county and area tree farmer of the year by the West Central Land Conservation Association. Petryk received an award at the Great Hall at the University of Wisconsin Stout Tuesday for his “total commitment to tree farming and sound forest management.”
He placed second in the state. Petryk has been a tree farmer on his 380 acres of woodland since 1961, he said.
“I just love working out there,” Petryk said. “I’m trying to do my little bit of good, returning to the earth what it has given me”
He has planted about 30,000 seedlings since 1988, Petryk said The seedling losses to drought,animal damage and other problems does not phase him. Petryk has promoted methods of woodland management to landowner and youth groups over the years he has been active.
He was chosen as the outstanding tree farmer in Dunn County in 1988. This is the first year he has won the wider area award.
15 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2003
In about 10 years’ time, Menomonie could be home to a new ice arena. After exploring the possibilities through extensive strategic planning, the Menomonie Youth Hockey Association (MYHA) has voted unanimously to begin the process of building its own facilIties.
The organization currently leases the ice rink, located in the Dunn County Rec Park, from the county. MYHA’s lease doesn’t expire until 2013, but planning needs to begin now to make things happen, said president David Halama.
He explained that when the lease last came up for renewal, the group approached the county with a proposal to put a significant amount of money into improvements at the arena. The proposal was rejected at the time. The Rec Park is overseen by the Facilities Committee of the Dunn County Board. Committee chair Jerome Prochnow said that the county will be coming up with a proposal for the hockey association.
“First we have to talk to the other users — the racing association and the Fair (Board),” he explained. ‘They also have money invested in the park.”
If approved by the County Board, a contract could be offered to the hockey association to take over the entire Rec Park.
10 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008
An Elk Mound student has set a record as a world champion archer.
Little did Tristan Skarvan know that when she took up the sport archery for a 4-H project that it would lead her to represent her country in the World Archery Championship Tournament, held in Antalya, Turkey. After setting a world record, scoring 118 out of 120 points and tying with a Russian girl in the preliminary round in the individual class, she bowed out of the competition in the quarter finals.
But she teamed up with Paige Pearce of California and Kailey Johnson of Georgia to place first in the team division, defeating a team from Russia by seven points — and in the process smashing the world record by 147 points with a score of 358.
Tristan said she would like to compete in next year’s indoor championship in Poland and the outdoor tournament in Utah.
“I was so proud to wear the U.S. uniform and stand on the podium representing my country. I met so many great people and have made friendships that will last a lifetime,” Tristan said.
5 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013
Underage tickets were up during homecoming.
In most cases, the number of arrests and citations issued — 155 — during UW Stout’s homecoming last weekend are similar to last year’s total of 142 incidents. Tickets issued for public urination, for example, were identical at 21 each year. Traffic tickets were close at 12 last year and 14 this year.
Two arrests were made for public intoxication in 2013; only one was made last year. And open container violations were down a bit, with 41 in 2012 versus 35 in 2013.
But when it came to underage consumption of alcohol, Menomonie police issued 51 citations, compared with 42 last year. Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said he’s pleased that there were no major incidents to report.
“It was a busy weekend ... and we were well prepared,” Atkinson said.
