135 years
Saturday, Nov. 24, 1883
The new city poor house was completed last week, and is now ready for occupancy. It is located on the tract of land purchased by the town a few years ago, lying south of the Codington Addition schoolhouse, and faces the west. It is a neat two-story structure, 86 by 40 feet, with a one-story lean-to 22 by 26 feet in size. The front entrance is protected by an attractive portico. Entering the front door, one is first ushered into a commodious hallway extending the full depth of the main part. On the right are the office, men’s sitting room and two bedrooms, and to the left are first, the keeper’s sitting room, two bedrooms and the women’s sitting room. The addition, or lean-to, contains the kitchen, pantry and a large dining room.
A flight of stairs from the main hallway leads to the second story, which like the first is divided through the center by a roomy corridor extending its full depth. On either side of this is a room designed for hospitable purposes and three bedrooms, making ten bedrooms all in the building. The building is of wood painted white inside and outside, and is pronounced by a member of the examining committee, well constructed in every particular. It was built under contract by Andrew Hurum of this city, for the sum of $2,365.
125 years
Friday, Nov. 24, 1893
Considerable time was devoted to the consideration of the Cedar Falls bridge question. It was finally decided to refund to the several towns the sum of $2,290, being the amount of tax raised in 1892 to aid in building the bridge.
The bald facts are that the bridge has been built; Red Cedar has done, or is prepared to do, its share in paying for same. The balance of the county, including the city of Menomonie, ought to pay its share of the expense, which it has thus far failed to do through legal technicalities. The question at issue will probably now be decided by the courts.
The sum of $700 was appropriated for the establishment of a free ferry across the Chippewa River at Fairplay, provided the town of Peru will take charge operate, and become responsible for the same. Chairman Oleson of Peru favors the acceptance of these terms by his town, and if his coustituteuts agree with him another summer will witness the establishment of closer communication between the people in Dunn County on the east and west sides of the Chippewa.
100 years
Thursday, Nov. 21, 1918
Owing to the high prices of all products, the annual report of the trustees of the Asylum for the Chronic Insane submitted to the County Board shows a prosperous year, notwithstanding the loss by fire a few months ago.
The sum of the asylum fund at the close of the fiscal year is $21,306.78.
The population of asylum up to July 1,1918 is 113 and of the County home, 11.
Some additions and improvements have been made, cow barn being remodeled and re-equipped with the “James Sanitary Barn Equipment,” an expense of $2,600, exclusive of institution labor. Handrails and mattresses have been installed in compliance with a ruling of State Board of Control.
The financial gain made during the year is as follows: Cash sales, $14,318.13; produce consumed, $7,068.12, making a total of $21,386.25. The dairy helped materially in these large cash sales, adding to the herd of milch cows 23 high-grade Holsteins, purchased from the Jefferson County asylum. The general health of the patients is unusually good and the death rate low.
Since the close of the fiscal year there was lost by fire on the morning of Aug. 2 both dairy barns, silo, hog house, sheds, hay, grain, machinery and equipment valued at $35,000.
75 years
Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1943
A Boyceville man was hurt Tuesday when a troop train hit a truck.
Tuesday evening about 6 p.m. a troop train with about 15 cars of soldier boys, when going east through town, struck Evenson’s truck, driven by Warren Benson as he was crossing the depot track going north into town.
The truck rack was completely demolished. The truck was dragged for several feet and Warren was thrown from the truck. He was picked up unconscious and taken to Menomonie hospital for observation but was released and returned home. He received cuts on the head and arm. The cow catcher on the train engine was also damaged.
Capt. Lloyd Webert, son of Mrs. E.J. Webert, is enjoying a furlough at the home at his mother, Mrs. E.J. Webert. Capt. Weibert arrived at Langley Field, Va., Nov. 15 after a year of active combat duty in the big front acres of Africa, Sicily and Italy. He has been a pilot on a P-38 on these campaigns. He left the states In the fall of 1942 when his destination was northern Africa. From there he proceeded to Sicily and then on to Italy, following the lines of the huge campaign as it progressed.
50 years
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1968
Allowing a youth organization permission to hold a teenage dance Friday evening in the River Heights gymnasium provoked the longest discussion at Tuesday’s session of the Menomonie Board of Education.
In the end, board members granted this right to the Interact club but set additional conditions.
Participants will be restricted to the building, and the police department will be asked to patrol the area outside the structure periodically to prevent loitering.
This action was taken after Supt. William Terrill reported that some vandalism occurred at a youth dance held Nov. 8 at the facility. He said eggs were thrown against the walls, a towel dispenser was removed, broken beer bottles were found on the playground and writing was found on the pillars.
A previous condition set by the board calls for six adult couples to serve as chaperones. If this condition isn’t met, the building is shut down and the band sent home.
Guidelines covering youth dances could be adopted by the board and may prevent lengthy discussions in the future.
25 years
Sunday, Nov. 21, 1993
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to take away Menomonie’s cloverleaf, and give us a diamond. And engineers say that “giveth and taketh away” maneuver might spare the town of some traffic accidents at the interchange of I-94 and Highway 25.
The bridge on the interchange is being raised no matter what else happens, says DOT District Chief engineer Norm Ewert, because the height does not meet standards. Currently the bridge is 14 feet, nine inches. It will be raised to 16 feet, six inches.
Since that is taking place, DOT has decided to change the way cars get on and off I-94. This project is also in conjunction with the expansion of North Broadway, which began in 1995. The interchange work would tentatively begin in 1996.
Project director Ron Jackson said the diamond interchange is being suggested because it is space-efficient, less expensive and safer.
The cost of the diamond interchange is estimated at $2.2 million, compared to $6.3 million to completely fix the cloverleaf system. Jackson said over the past three years, there have been 16 accidents in or near the interchange, which he said was “a little over average.”
15 years
Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003
It could be a warm, snowless for deer opener. Long range weather forecasts are not favorable for the 2003 deer gun season. It could be warm, high 40s to low 50s, with no snow on the ground, creating conditions that are not conductive to a high deer kill.
Nevertheless, DNR officials say there are a lot of deer out there for the harvesting. Wildlife officials estimate the state’s deer herd is about 1.4 million animals, with more than a third of the state’s 135 deer management units estimated to be more than 20 percent over their population goals.
Last year, hunters registered 277,755 deer during the regular nine-day season, according to Brad Koele, assistant deer ecologist for the DNR.
“The 2003 gun opener will be one day earlier than last year, but still is a late opening date compared to most years,” Koele said. “Therefore, like last year, hunters will not likely see bucks in the rut during ther gun season. The rut was reported in full swing over much of the state in late October and early November.”
10 years
Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2008
A soft, cuddly teddy bear can help calm a trembling child.
This month, a group of students from the University of Wisconsin Stout will host a teddy bear drive to put comfort in the hands of children who need it. A teddy bear drive will be held from 1- 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 23, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
The event will include entertainment and music and refreshments for the whole family. Participants also will be able to meet Daphni, a German shepherd with the Menomonie Police Department’s K-9 unit and her handler, Officer Pat Meyer.
Brand new teddy bears will be collected at the event. The UW-Stout students will personalize each bear with handmade necklaces inscribed with inspirational messages. The students will donate the teddy bears to the local police department for officers to hand out to children during domestic dispute calls. Additional bears will be presented to local human service centers. The students involved in the project are enrolled in the class, Abuse in the Family, taught by Susan Wolfgram, UW-Stout associate professor of human development and family studies.
5 years
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013
Fifty years ago activity at University of Wisconsin-Stout came to a virtual standstill, as it did across the nation, with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. All campus activities were called off, including a dance scheduled that night at a north campus residence hall.
The next day college President William “Bud” Micheels announced that there would be a campus assembly on Sunday. Micheels canceled classes Monday, Nov. 25, a national day of mourning, and Tuesday, Nov. 26, the day before the scheduled campus Thanksgiving break.
At the convocation, Micheels addressed the students in Harvey Hall Theatre. He was virtually on the same spot where Kennedy, with Jacqueline sitting nearby, had spoken Feb. 26, 1960, when Kennedy was on a campaign visit to Wisconsin. During the 1960 campaign visit an estimated 1,000 people crammed into the 750 seat Harvey Hall auditorium. Kennedy also attended a luncheon for about 200 people near campus at the Marion Hotel and stopped at the Dunn County News office.
