From the Files: Caddie Woodlawn Park becomes historical marker

135 Years
Saturday, March 14, 1885
The case of Phebe A. Stevens against the city of Menomonie for damages caused by a defective sidewalk resulted in a verdict for the plaintiff of $1050. The history of the case is as follows: In 1882 the Congregational church society built a sidewalk on the east side of its property on Ninth street. Instead of following the grade of the street the walk was built on a level, leaving a “jumping off” place at the south end about three feet high. Passing along the street one dark night, Mrs. Stevens fell off this raised walk to the ground below, sustaining injuries from which she can never recover. The verdict is a righteous one. The plaintiff sued for $4500, and was ably represented by R.D. Whitford. The city was defended by city attorney Macauley and L. M. Vilas of Eau Claire.
125 Years
Friday March, 151895
Mesdames Wm. Drowley and George Cramption were tipped out and thrown violently to the ground, last Monday, by the wheel of their cart striking an obstruction at the end of the “company” bridge. Mrs. Drowley was severely injured, being in an unconscious condition for some time, and has since been confined to her bed. It is supposed that one or more ribs and one of the shoulder bones are fractured.
The death of Richard Roberts, at this home in this city, on March 13, will be learned with deep regret by his friends everywhere in the Chippewa valley. His occupation as traveling salesman took him regularly through a large region of country and being of decidedly genial disposition, his circle of acquaintance was large and exceedingly friendly. About a year ago he was injured on the Omaha railway in St. Croix county, from which he never fully recovered. A few weeks ago he went to Hot Springs hoping to obtain relief, but help was not found and he returned last week to die. He was forty-three years of age, and leaves a wife and six children to mourn their great loss.
100 Years
Thursday, March 11, 1920
Rural Roads In Bad Shape. Thaw Follows Blizzard, But Carriers Cannot Cover Whole Routes. For several days following the blizzard last week, the rural mail carriers were unable to make their routes, but are proceeding a little further each day. Even yet, conditions are so bad on the country roads that few of the mail men are able to cover their routes completely, sections reached by cross roads being cut out. In many places it is impossible to turn out on the highways. Normal train service on both railroads was resumed about Monday.
Following the blizzard, extremely cold weather was experienced for several days, but Tuesday was warm, bright and spring-like and thawing was rapid. The thaw continued yesterday and today a fog and rain add to the disagreeable conditions in the sloppy, slushy streets.
75 Years
Wednesday, March 14, 1945
To Donate Blood In Honor Of Men Listed On Labels. Donors of blood may now dedicate their blood to a man overseas, according to the Red Cross authorities in charge of the coming visit of the Mobile Unit which will be in Menomonie March 21, 22, and 23. A label is filled out with each blood donation which will accompany a box of blood plasma all the way to the fronts and battle stations. It reads: “The plasma contained in this package was processed from the blood of volunteer donors enrolled by the American Red Cross and symbolizes in part the blood gratefully donated by Mrs. John Doe, 400 Main Street, Blankville, Wisconsin, in honor of her son, Sgt. Richard Doe of the United States Armed Forces.” Blood donations can be made by anyone in good health between the ages of 21 and 59 weighing 110 pounds or more. Those between 18 and 21 may donate with the written consent of parent and guardian. Donating is painless and has no harmful after effects, the body quickly restoring the blood given.
50 Years
Wednesday, March 11, 1970
The Caddie Woodlawn Park will officially be on the map. John Russell, president of the Dunn County Historical Society, has received word that the Historical Marker Council of the State Historical Society has unanimously approved the nomination of the park for a historical marker. The park will also be designated on official State Historical Society maps. Ray Sivesind, chairman of the Marker Council, stated that one reason for the selection of the park from among those nominated was the strong community interest and support for the park. An official state plaque, explaining its historical significance, will be prepared and erected on the site of the park, four miles south of Downsville on STH 25. Mrs. Agnes Kyle, treasurer, reported that a $25 donation had been received from Mrs. Paul Newcomb, Madison. Mrs. Newcomb’s gift was given in memory of her late sister, Lucy Morgan, a former librarian in Detroit. Both Mrs. Newcomb and her sister were born in Durand, daughters of the late Dr. John J. Morgan, and they spent their childhood in that community.
25 Years
Sunday, March 12, 1995
A routine traffic stop for a missing license plate resulted in the arrest of two alleged drug couriers early Friday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol made the initial stop then called in the Dunn County Sheriff’s K-9 unit and received further assistance from the Menomonie Police Department. The arrest came about 4:06 a.m. after a trooper stopped the suspect’s red Plymouth Voyager, because of the missing plate. The suspects were traveling west on Interstate 94 near the 43rd mile marker, just west of the rest area inside the city limits of Menomonie.
A spokesman from the State Patrol said the trooper became suspicious because of the reactions of the two men in the vehicle and called in Ed Frawley of the Dunn County K-9 unit and his dog, which is specially trained to identify the presence of drugs. Agents from the Department of Justice’s Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted in the seizure of a bag which they allege contained about one pound of cocaine base or “crack”. It was estimated that much crack would have a street value of around $50,000.
15 Years
Sunday, March 9, 2005
Council: Process begins for Mabel Tainter. The council began the process to create donor district #12, a Tax Incremental District (TID) that would donor $1.645 million to the Mabel Tainter Theater’s renovation project. The vote was close, 6-4, with council members Scotty Sutliff, Herb White, Julie Riedel and Jeff Hoyt voting no. The money is to be put toward remodeling, renovating and refurbishing the theater as far as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and structural modifications that are necessary to comply with health and safety codes. In a proposed development agreement, the theater’s funds raised beginning Jan. 1, 2004, would be matched dollar for dollar beginning April 5, 2005, if the city gives financial approval on that date. Construction would have to commence within 18 months of the agreement and completed no later than June 30, 2008, for the Mabel Tainter to receive funds from the city. The Mabel will also provide the city with monthly reports on the project and allow a city representative to be a member of the construction/project management committee.
10 Years
Wednesday, March 10, 2010
Lenz, Nuutinen break 21-year state drought.
It may not have been as showy as winning a state championship, but Maggie Nuutinen and Bridgette Lenz made history on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids becoming the first Menomonie High gymnasts to compete at a state tournament since 1989. Nuutinen was the team’s top finisher, placing 16th individually in the vault with a score of 8.783. She added an 18th place floor exercise score of 8.650 and was 21st in the all-around with a score of 33.100 after notching a score of 8.050 the uneven bars and 7.617 on the balance beam. Lenz placed 26th on the balance beam with a score of 7.267
5 Years
Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Backwoods Brawl Kickboxing tournament set. Punisher Promotions is proud to present the Backwoods Brawl on March 14 at The Plaza Hotel & Suites in Eau Claire. This eight-man-kickboxing tournament will feature competition in five weight classes. Prizes will be awarded to fighters and observers. The kickboxing tournament will be an exhibition event, so new fighters are welcomed. Fighters must be at least 18 years old, although younger fighters will be considered with legal guardian written consent.
Competitors must have no previous professional boxing or kickboxing experience. “We are bringing fights back to the Chippewa Valley,” Steve Gibson, the founder of Punisher Promotions, said. “Punisher Promotions challenges fighters to get in the ring and show us what you can do to be the toughest in the Chippewa Valley.
Events like The Backwoods Brawl are a great opportunity for competitors to compete and show their skills.”Fighters are expected to come from River Falls, Fall Creek, Mondovi, Osseo, Stanley, Menomonie, River Falls, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire.