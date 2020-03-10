From the Files: Caddie Woodlawn Park becomes historical marker

135 Years

Saturday, March 14, 1885

The case of Phebe A. Stevens against the city of Menomonie for damages caused by a defective sidewalk resulted in a verdict for the plaintiff of $1050. The history of the case is as follows: In 1882 the Congregational church society built a sidewalk on the east side of its property on Ninth street. Instead of following the grade of the street the walk was built on a level, leaving a “jumping off” place at the south end about three feet high. Passing along the street one dark night, Mrs. Stevens fell off this raised walk to the ground below, sustaining injuries from which she can never recover. The verdict is a righteous one. The plaintiff sued for $4500, and was ably represented by R.D. Whitford. The city was defended by city attorney Macauley and L. M. Vilas of Eau Claire.

125 Years

Friday March, 151895

Mesdames Wm. Drowley and George Cramption were tipped out and thrown violently to the ground, last Monday, by the wheel of their cart striking an obstruction at the end of the “company” bridge. Mrs. Drowley was severely injured, being in an unconscious condition for some time, and has since been confined to her bed. It is supposed that one or more ribs and one of the shoulder bones are fractured.