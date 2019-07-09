135 Years
Saturday, July 12, 1884
N.P. Shylee, recently of Oconomowoc, has taken the laundry business heretofore conducted by Miss Evans and will continue the business at the old stand Mrs.S. has had large experience in that line and is confident of being able to please his patrons. Prices have been reduced on several articles and nothing will be left undone to please old customers and attract new ones.
See the new adv. Of Blume & Scheibe. The firm has secured the services of Mr. Edward Englett, formerly foreman of one of the leading bakeries in Minneapolis, and is again prepared to supply the city with first class bread, cakes, pies, etc. Fancy and ornamental work done to order. Wedding cake a speciality. Mr. Englett expects his family in a few days, and will make this city his home.
125 Years
Friday, July 13, 1894
Frank Boreen, of Minneapolis, a former Menomonie boy and graduate of the NEWS office, performed a brave act on the streets of Minneapolis last Saturday, which is thus described by the Tribune of July 1:
An exciting chase and capture of a pickpocket occurred on Hennepin Avenue between Third and Fourth streets last evening about 9 o’clock. As Mrs L. Miller was walking up the avenue a thief snatched her pocket-book, containing about $25, and took on his heels towards Fourth street. Mrs. Miller’s screams of “stop thief” attracted attention to the pickpocket, and as the fellow came running towards F.A. Boreen the latter threw his arms around him. The fugitive threw him off for a moment, but Boreen was not to be foiled, and he grabbed him again, this time holding the culprit until Officer Maloney came up and took him to the central station where he gave his name as Harry Chambers. When captured by the citizen he threw the pocket book away, but it was later found with its contents intact, and Mrs. Miller went her way rejoicing.
100 Years
Thursday, July 10, 1919
Minimum Wages Fixed By Board. Employers must pay at least 22 cents an hour to women workers. A minimum wage rate of 22 cents an hour for all female or experienced minor employees over 17 years old in the state, has been ordered by the industrial commission of Wisconsin made public on Monday on the petition of the Wisconsin Federation of Labor, the Consumers’ League of Wisconsin, and the Central Council of Social Agencies of Milwaukee. The commission also divides female and minor employees into distinct wage earning classes whose minimum wage is as follows: Minor employees under 16 years of age, 18 cents per hour; between 16 and 17 years, cents per hour; beginners, first three months, 18 cents per hour, second three months, 20 cents per hour. Children producing the same output as more experienced employees are to be paid at the minimum rate of the experienced class.
75 Years
Wednesday, July 12, 1944
Fight Grasshoppers, Warns County Agent. According to County Agent Wenstadt grasshopper outbreaks may occur in Dunn County this year. Several Eau Galle farmers have called on the agent only recently and claimed that in that territory it looks like the beginning of a grasshopper horde. The county agent warns all farmers to be on the alert, to make close investigations. He says that a horde of grasshoppers can cut down a field of grain overnight-this may be the year! The scourge can be controlled but it requires being on the watch, prompt reporting of it to the agent and full neighborhood and town cooperation. If an emergency, such as grasshoppers, arises within a town it is possible without red tape for that town to appropriate $100 for that purpose. At any rate, let’s not sleep at the switch — watch and report promptly if the hoppers are really beginning to cause severe damage, urges County Agent Wenstadt.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 9, 1969
County and city authorities recovered two stolen vehicles Friday and are still looking for a third. When called to investigate a one car mishap near the intersection of a town road and STH 64 Friday at 7 a.m. Chief Traffic Officer Stan Mickelson discovered the abandoned auto had been stolen from Edsel Peterson, Clear Lake. The 1961 sedan had run off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence post. County officers believe that whoever stole the Peterson car also made off with a vehicle owned by Alton Anderson shortly after the accident. The 1959 sedan was allegedly stolen from Anderson’s farm, which is about one-quarter of a mile west of the accident site. City police recovered a 1959 truck owned by Beeline Honey Farms, Rt 4, city, shortly after it was reported stolen Friday at 1:03 a.m.
25 Years
Sunday, July 10, 1994
High winds, heavy lightning and a torrent of rain blasted into Menomonie Thursday evening, downing power lines and flooding roadways for a period.
The only reported injuries resulting from the thunderstorm occurred when a 34-year-old worker at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center was reportedly struck by lightning. Menomonie Police Officer Erik Davidson said Barry Wetterling, of Eau Claire, a Wal-Mart truck driver, was hit by lightning at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday while seated behind the wheel of a semi-truck in the distribution center parking lot.
Davidson said lightning apparently hit the antenna of the truck and spread through the cab. Wetterling complained of numbness and a ringing in his ears after the lightning strike.
Wetterling was taken to Myrtle Werth Medical Center, where he was kept overnight for observation.
The storm’s winds snapped some power lines, causing isolated power outages in Menomonie and in outlying areas of Dunn County. Mary Heim stead, coordinator of public information for NSP, said some Menomonie customers were without power for about 20 minutes when a tree branch fell into a power line at 14th Avenue and 13th Street.
15 Years
Wednesday, July 14, 2004
Budding vocalist Mary Mondlock, 10, can boast something most adults can’t fathom.
And she didn’t even look nervous, act nervous, or, most importantly, sound nervous.
The youngster sang the National Anthem Sunday as the Minnesota Twins hosted the Detroit Tigers in the Metrodome in Minneapolis in front of a crowd of more than 21,000 people.
Mondlock was flying high before and after her performance. She was accompanied on the field by her mom, Amy, and it was fairly easy to see who was more nervous. As she was prompted, Mondlock calmly walked to a spot on the field midway between the pitcher’s mound and home plate.
There was a cheer as the players took the field and a Twins staff member said, “OK, Mary.”
She quickly blew into her pitch pipe and began. It became immediately clear why Mondlock was chosen from about 1,100 applications to perform at one of 81 home games for the Twins. Mondlock’s voice has a maturity well beyond her years. Once Mondlock reached the final note of the song, she smiled and left the field as fans cheered her performance. As Mondlock made her way to her seat, throughout the ballgame and afterwards, she continued to receive praise from those who know her and those who had seen her for the first time.
According to Glo Westerdahl, who heads up the game day National Anthem performances for the Twins, it’s rare that youth are chosen to sing.
10 Years
Wednesday, July 8, 2009
Menomonie was the host of the Firecracker 5k run and one mile race on Saturday as part of the Freedom Fest festivities and Menomonie teenagers dominated the one mile races as 19-year-old Michael Merrit was the top male finisher and top overall finisher with a time of 4:57. Sixteen-year old Kali Hayden was the top female finisher and placed 19th overall with a time of 6:29. Two-hundred eighty five runners took part in the 5k, representing Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona, Arkansas and California. The athletes ranged in age from 2 to 76. Jack Peterson of Knapp was the youngest competitor — at age 2 — and crossed the finish line in 25:51. At 76, Eau Claire’s Bob St.Hoveis was the oldest runner and finished 204th with a time of 40:34.
5 Years
Wednesday, July 9, 2014
Charlie Gainey of Menomonie earned two silver medals and set three personal records while competing in four events at the Special Olympics 2014 USA Games in New Jersey June 14-21. Gainey, who competed in aquatics, was part of the second-place 4x100 meter relay and 4x50 meter relay teams. He also placed fourth in the 50-yard butterfly and set a personal record in the 50-yard freestyle to place sixth. Team Wisconsin brought home 132 medals and set 54 personal best performances at the games. Sixty-two athletes represented Team Wisconsin at the USA Games and each one brought home at least one medal.
Menomonie’s A.J. Naatz made his senior baseball season count as he earned honorable mention on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Spring All-State Team as an infielder. Naatz led his Mustangs to eight consecutive non-conference wins before losing 3-0 to top ranked Stevens Point in the regional finals.
As a junior, Naatz was named to the Academic All-State baseball team and was an honorable mention all- district selection. He received all-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention as a sophomore baseball player.