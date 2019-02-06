135 years
Saturday, Feb. 9, 1884
A German named Nick Solka, who has been in the employ of The K. 8. & Co. Company the past year and a half, came down from Rice Lake on the cars last Thursday.
At Chippewa Falls a well-dressed stranger, also a German, got on the train, sat down beside him, and the twain became acquainted.
Both came to Menomonie and stopped at the Junction. They went into a saloon and tarried so long that they missed the train for the city.
About nine o’clock in the evening they started for the city afoot.
On the hill near North Menomonie the stranger knocked Solka down, robbed him of his money, about $75, and a gold watch that cost him $65, and made good his escape.
The victim, bruised and bleeding, found refuge in the house of Nels J. Vig and remained until morning.
The authorities were not notified until Friday morning and the officers are now on the alert for the highwayman. He is described as a young man, medium size, slender build, dark curly hair, thin black mustache, well-dressed in dark clothes, with black hat.
Solka was battered on the forehead, but sustained no serious injury.
125 years
Friday, Feb. 9, 1894
The Florida orange crop is reported to be of immense proportions this year. Cpt. Tainter has gone down there to look after the gathering of his crop.
The Asylum trustees have re-appointed Dr. E.B. Jackson asylum physician for the ensuing year at a salary of $200.
Dr. Baker says that Gov. Peck, in stopping the charity “mill,” simply followed the policy of his party which has stopped nearly all the mills in this country in one short year.
Coffee is intoxicating if taken in sufficient quantities, through differing in its effects from alcoholic stimulants. The nerves may be disturbed in a degree approaching delirium tremens.
Two Scotch scientists have figured out that power equal to 145 horses would be required to propel a whale through the water at the rate of 12 miles an hour.
A scheme to prevent runaways is to have a small electric battery in the vehicles with wires running to the horses nostrils. When the animal bolts a press of the button will stop him instantly. It is said to have never failed.
100 years
Thursday, Feb. 6, 1919
Food prices are on the toboggan. Many staples show sharp decline in last ten days on local market.
Butter and eggs drop far. Bacon another commodity that seeks lower level, and oranges likewise.
To the average Menomonie householder the most welcome news since the signing of the armistice pertains to the markets.
For the last two weeks the prices of food supplies have been dropping, and while prewar levels have not been reached and many articles have not even started on the downgrade a decided tendency is in evidence to make big dents in the H.C. of L.
One Chicago broker was caught with 3,000,000 dozen eggs, it is reported.
Eggs have fallen from 65 cents in the local retail markets to 26 cents, the price Tuesday.
Butter dropped from 75 cents a pound to 46 cents in ten days.
Other foodstuffs have shown similar decline. Pure lard that is now 32 cents a pound was 40 cents. Potatoes are selling 5 and 10 cents a bushel less. Oranges are down, bringing from 50 cents to $1 a box less at local groceries than at the beginning of the ten day period.
Poultry has been hit hard, averaging five cents a pound less at retail. Soap is another household necessity that is selling for less money.
75 years
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 1944
Starting last week the loading out of the first shipment of veneer logs from the Farmers Union Cooperative yard at Menomonie Junction took place.
The sale was made to the Algoma Plywood and Veneer Company. Paul Carah is doing buying and scaling for the company.
Seven carloads went out last week and the loading continues. Over one hundred thousand feet of veneer and saw logs have already come into the yard at Menomonie.
The Colfax yard now has 50,000 feet of veneer logs ready for shipment.
Helmer Anderson, Dunn County Soil Conservation district forester, was on hand during the loading and scaling to give technical assistance to the coop on grading and scaling. Anderson worked with Carah the buyer during all operations.
Conservation methods such as selective cutting, leaving the small trees and talking only mature, dead and deceased, will keep the logging program going for years to come.
The protection of the woods from fire and grazing will result in holding water in the woods, will reduce erosion and will make for a faster growth of trees which will be of better quality.
50 years
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1969
“Within 20 years, police officers in this country will not carry weapons,” Kiwanians were told last thursday night by Richard Rivard, a New Richmond lawyer and former St. Croix County district attorney.
Rivard’s remarks centered around the problems of law enforcement and the rehabilitation of criminals.
The speaker, recognizing that most of his audience would violently disagree, indicated that unless weapons were taken away from police officers and prison walls were bulldozed, America would cease to be one of the civilized countries of the world.
“Americans,” he said, “really enjoy crime, and obtain vicarious satisfaction from criminal acts and thorough punishment of criminals. It is a fact that when severe punishment was reduced, crime was reduced.”
Guests at the meeting were Robert Cameron, Harold Huginin, Charles Smith and James Miech, all Menomonie.
How deep is the snow that graces our landscape? Sixty-five inches!
The snow may not be that deep, but Orion Tilleson, who is headquartered at the Northern States Power Co. dam in Cedar Falls, reports this area has been “blessed” with 65 inches of the white stuff this winter.
He said four inches of snow fell in November, 30 in December, and 31 in January.
25 years
Sunday, Feb. 6, 1994
The death of a dog named Flash and several concerned citizens have sparked the beginning of a Dunn County Humane Society.
About 25 community members gathered Monday for the first annual meeting for the society.
Five members were elected to the board of directors, including Flash’s owner Barbara Bowlin.
Flash was brutally killed Memorial weekend 1992, said Bowlin.
The case was settled in Spring 1993, which included the fines earmarked for the begin of a humane society. Other members of the board Randi Steans, Foster Soper, who is a veterinarian at Hoof & Paw in Menomonie, Kay Kruse-Stanton and Debra Robinson.
Society members agreed to look at the current shelter, located just off Highway P, and try to improve on that site before building a new one.
In the meantime, the society will distribute canisters, hold pet food drives at grocery stores, collect old rugs and blankets, and set up pet therapy programs at hospitals and nursing homes to help animals.
15 years
Sunday, Feb. 8, 2004
It took two overtime periods, but Ellsworth’s boys’ basketball team held off Colfax, 73-63, Tuesday in non-conference action.
The loss gives Colfax a 2-10 overall record and a 2-9 record in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
The Vikings had three players in double figures in the loss. Matt Hagen led with 16 points. Andrew Dietsche had 11 and Tony Berres added 10.
The team shot nearly as many free throws as it did two-point buckets. It made 66 percent of its free throws, going 23-for-35 from line. Inside the three point line, the Vikings hit 17 of 39 shots ( 44 percent). The team made 2-of-8 three-point attempts (25 percent).
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils recorded their best score of season. Rhian Paulson, Lesley Rick and Liz Karkula each reached personal bests as UW-Stout placed third in its own gymnastics triangular with UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire Friday at Johnson Fieldhouse.
Paulson captured second on the floor exercise with a score of 9.525. Rick was seventh on the vault (9.075) and Karkula was seventh on the floor (9.05). Paulson took a fifth on the vault (9.075) as the Blue Devils scored a 169.90, their highest score of the season.
10 years
Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2009
DNA analysis could solve a cold case mystery.
At the request of her brother, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department has ordered the exhumation of the body of a 25 year old Minnesota woman whose murdered body was found on the side of the road in Elk Lake nearly 35 years ago.
Following examination by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office, the remains of Mary K. Schlais was returned to their resting place in Minnesota the same day.
The victim’s brother asked that the body be tested for DNA, a technology not available until the 1190s.
According to reports, it could take weeks to find DNA evidence, and the search may ultimately prove to be fruitless.
Gone are the days of dusting for fingerprints. During the mid 1990s, the use of DNA became a sharp weapon for investigators.
Perhaps DNA testing will provide the piece needed for the murdered woman- and her family—to find peace at last.
5 years
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2014
Football runs deep in the blood of many Menomonie athletes. Five of this year’s seniors are taking their passion, knowledge, dedication and genetics to NCAA Division I and II teams next season.
On Wednesday, Dylan Harmston and Luke Stanley signed letters of intent to play Division I football for the University of North Dakota while teammates Marcus Smith and A.J. Naatz inked with Division II power University of Minnesota-Duluth. Jared Baldwin signed with Division II Winona State University.
LUKE STANLEY: Stanley is continuing a family legacy. The son of Jay and Donita Stanley, Luke marks the fourth generation of collegiate football players in the Stanley family.
DYLAN HARMSTON: Harmston is a first generation collegiate athlete, although his sister competed briefly for the UW-River Falls women’s track and field team. He is the son of Chuck and Claire Harmston.
A.J.NAATZ: Naatz also brings with him a family football legacy. The son of Duey and Kay Naatz, A.J’s brother, Tyler, played at the University of Wisconsin Stout where his father is the Athletic Director and former head football coach.
MARCUS SMITH: Smith is no stranger to college athletics either as his father, Dick, was an assistant baseball coach at UW -Stout in the 1980s. His mother is Paula Smith.
JARED BALDWIN: Baldwin will open a new chapter as he becomes the first collegiate athlete in his family. The son of Rhonda and Clark Baldwin. Also a successful wrestler, Jared has led the Mustangs to back-to-back conference titles.
Coach LaBuda commented, “I am very proud of these young men. This day is a result of a lot of hard work on their part.”
