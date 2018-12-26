135 years
Saturday, Dec. 29, 1883
A reporter of the News wandered over to that flourishing precinct known as North Menomonie last Wednesday. He called at the store of Mr. John E. Solvey, and was most hospitably entertained by the proprietor and his wife. A walk along the streets revealed the fact that North Menomonie has grown remarkably the past year. Fully 35 dwellings and the store occupied by Mr. Solvey have been built in that time. The store is a great convenience to the families in that vicinity, as it is the aim of the proprietor to keep on hand all articles needed in the household. He intends to enlarge his building another season, and make room for a large stock of dry goods. Take it all in all, North Menomonie is a tidy, neat and flourishing part of our city.
Misses Mabel Tainter and Lou Marks, who are attending a boarding school at Faribault, are spending their holiday vacation with their parents in this city. They will give a reception to their Menomonie friends at Capt. Tainter’s residence Saturday evening.
125 years
Friday, Dec. 29, 1893
Warren Young of Spring Brook enjoyed his Thanksgiving turkey this year with friends at Eau Galle. During the day his dog, a big hound, discovered and valiantly attacked a full grown timber wolf. The fight took place on the icebound river, and during the fracas both animals broke through and would have drowned but for an air hole to which they floated and through which they escaped a watery grave. The cold bath evidently cooled their range, for the dog lit out for home as soon as he reached terra firma. His master found later that he was severely wounded in the neck where he had been bitten. A hunt was then instituted and the wolf discovered and killed. It was a fine specimen and weighed about 85 pounds.
A valuable draft mare died suddenly at the asylum last week. A postmortem examination, held by P. Perrault, disclosed the fact that death resulted from the bursting of a blood vessel.
100 years
Thursday, Dec. 26, 1918
Joseph, the six-year-old son of Rev. and Mrs. T. Saetveit, had a narrow escape from drowning Wednesday afternoon. The little fellow was returning from school with schoolmates, as they were crossing the mill pond near the G. W. Emmerton residence he plunged into an air hole in the ice, and in spite of the extreme efforts of his little friends he went to the bottom where they were unable to reach him.
This frightened the other boys, that one of them ran with all haste to the Saetveit home some 25 rods to carry the news of the accident to the parents of the boy in distress.
The father and daughter Christine hurried to the rescue and found the little fellow with face up and eyes open. Mr Saetveit leaped into the water and lifted the limp form to the surface, where he was assisted by the daughter in extricating himself and in carrying the victim to the bank. They did what they could to restore the little fellow’s breathing, and soon after reaching the home, Miss Maria Noer arrived and with her aid breathing was soon restored. Dr Larsen was summoned and before many hours the little fellow was breathing quite comfortable. Two days afterward he was able to go over town.
75 years
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1943
Sgt. Patrick G. Welch, 20, was reported by the War Department to have been missing since Dec. 11 in enemy territory, following a bombing raid.
Sgt. Welch, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Welch of Menomonie, was awarded the Air Medal in October by the Eighth Bomber Command in England for “meritorious service while participating in numerous bombing attacks on Nazi Germany.”
He served as waist gunner and, it is believed, most of his missions were made in the Fortress, “Six Nights in Telergma.”
The parents received a telegram Thursday, notifying them that their son is missing, and were told further that if any information about their son is learned, they will be notified. It is believed that Sgt. Welch was on his 17th mission over Nazi Germany when his Flying Fortress was probably shot down. Checking back on news reports to Dec. 11, it is found that on that day the Yanks and the British made a major smashing air blow at Emden, seaport in Northern Germany, and that on that day the Allies lost many planes, including some Flying Fortresses. It is presumed that it was in this raid that Sgt. Welch’s plane was shot down.
50 years
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1968
Nineteen youngsters graduated Monday night from the first 4-H dog training course conducted in the county, reports Tom Larsen, county 4-H and youth agent. The ceremony was conducted at Dotseth’s Garage.
Three class members were recognized for their outstanding efforts in teaching their dog obedience and received a sunburst gold 4-H paperweight as a reminder of the many hours of work they invested in this program. This honor went to Linda Green, who trained a “peek-a-poo” half Pekingese-half poodle, Ranae Hintzman who trained a collie and Cindy Stanton who trained a poodle.
Other 4-H members who completed the course by attending seven or more of the ten meetings of the club are Chuck Barnard, Kent Barnard, Jim Connell, Tim Dotseth, Carl Enersen, Gene Fober, Neil Frank, Linda Halverson, Pete Klitzke, Phillip Kilitzke, Sherry Kuhn, Denise Larson, Brian Mickelson, Dean Sommerfeld and Kim Stevens.
25 years
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1993
A suspicious number of Dunn County residents are headed for California this week. The are looking for a little sun, but that is not the main issue. You get the feeling they may have gone to Alaska if the Rose Bowl was held there. The Rose Bowl is an annual football game, but for Wisconsin University Badger fans, it has been a 30-year wait to see their team play in it. They face a Rose Bowl regular, the University of California-Los Angeles. That is good enough reason for Archie Abbott to head for Pasadena, Calif., home of the big show. “We always said that we wanted to go to the Rose Bowl,” Abbott said Monday. “This is the year.”
Abbott will also take in the parade and other sites, but he said the game is the thing. And the score?
“It will be a high-scoring game and we will win,” Abbott said.
Dave Wingert leaves tomorrow and plans a short trip to San Diego and possibly Mexico.
Wingert describes himself as a big fan of the Badgers, Packers and Menomonie Indians. But to decide who has had the best season is just too hard he said. He had no doubts, however, who will win the Rose Bowl. “It will be 27-20,” Wingert said.
Do the Badgers win? “All the way, no doubt.”
15 years
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2003
Dunn County’s 2003 Top 10 stories:
- 1st/Lt. Jeremy L.Wolfe, 27, of Menomonie, killed in a collision of two Black Hawk helicopters in Iraq.
- WWREC receives special exceptions permit from county to build ethanol plant along Highway 170 between Boyceville and Wheeler.
- Ford Motor Company builds $6 million distribution plant in Menomonie’s Industrial Park.
- Wally Smetana celebrates 50 years of service to The Dunn County News.
- Leever’s Fresh Foods, in Menomonie since 1998, closes its doors.
- MHS football team, seeking its sixth Division 2 title since 1993, falls to Germantown, 28-13. in the championship game in Madison.
- Angela Gustum of Eau Claire convicted of second degree reckless homicide and hiding the corpse of Scott Harrison of Elk Mound.
- 3M chooses Menomonie over Asia for expansion to produce Vikuiti brightness enhancing film.
- UW-Stout football coach Ed Meierkort accepts similar position at the University of South Dakota after 11 years here.
- Rishi Lall, 16, of Menomonie follows his brother’s footstep by scoring a maximum 1600 on SAT.
10 years
Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008
Over the past decade, the Styer families at Alfalawn Farm give freely of their time each school year to educate children about dairy farming Children from River Heights, Wakanda and Downsville Elementary schools have boarded buses and taken rides in the country to Alfalawn Farm.
While visiting, the children have gotten up-close and personal tours of the Styer families’ dairy farm. In addition to touring the cow barn, the children visit the nursery—the calf barn. The thrill of seeing a newborn calf is a memory that many children carry with them for years.
The milking parlor, with its modern technology, appeals to mechanically-minded students. The vastness of the farm appeals to others.
At the farm the children have a chance to stretch their legs. They learn about the variety of crops grown for the herd and machinery needed to maintain the fields. The Styers have given the gift of learning to the community, and the teachers and children of these schools say, “Thank you for teaching us about the important role farming plays in our community, and thank you for making our learning so much fun.”
5 years
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013
Boyceville High School senior Peter Duerst joined an elite crowd recently when he was one of 612 students—out of more than 6,800 applicants—accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Peter said his interest In the prestigious university was sparked when he toured the campus in August while helping BHS graduate Kyle Franseen move into his residence at nearby Harvard University, also located In Cambridge, Mass. Peter had to work fast to reach the Nov. 1 application deadline for the Early Action window. Not only did he have to put together five short essays and get teacher evaluations, he also interviewed with a MIT alumnus.
When he learned of his acceptance just over a month later, Peter said, “It was an absolutely surreal feeling. I was not expecting to be accepted, and the fact that I was took several minutes to process. I was excited, to say the least.”
A 4.01 GPA student at Boyceville High, Peter is currently undecided on his field of study but is leaning towards biological or chemical engineering,
“The most exciting part of going to MIT would be that it is a university on the leading edge of research,” Peter said.
Most of all, Peter is just enjoying the ride and appreciates the support and academic opportunities he’s received along the way.
