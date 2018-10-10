135 Years
Saturday Oct. 13, 1883
Colfax—Look out for bears is the word now, and some persons with an imagination mind see a bear in every black stump, etc. One or two hunters ran a half a mile recently only to find the bear to be a black two-year-old steer. Thos. Dodge and Al. Baker killed three bears and wounded a fourth, but it got away, last week up in the town of Grant. The bears are playing havoc with the hogs there, we hear.
One of the most novel sights that we have seen lately, passed through Colfax last week. It consisted of the Studly Bros. threshing machine train. First came the separator guided by one team, and pushed by a tractor engine which was pulling the water wagon containing 5 barrels of water. Nine men also rode on the wagon at one time.
125 Years
Friday Oct. 13, 1893
The Wisconsin Automatic Telephone Company being duly authorized by the city council to construct a telephone system in Menomonie, I respectfully announce that the subscription books are now open for names and will be found at my place of business on and after this date. The company in order to justify the outlay of putting in a plant in this city requires one hundred subscribers on a three year contract. Subscribers at the outset get a reduced rental from the present rate, besides having refunded to them all earnings above and over 10 per cent net cash dividends to the stockholders. This general rebate will reduce the present rate to about $30 for business points and $20 for residences thus bringing the telephone within the reach of many who cannot afford the present rental.
100 Years
Thursday Oct. 10, 1918
What architects say will be the best barn in the northwest is under construction at the Dunn County Asylum grounds. The structure which is to be 36 by 208 feet, will have a capacity for eighty cows and forty head of young stock, room for 150 tons of hay, and will be furnished throughout with the James sanitary barn equipment. The basement is 16 by 44 feet and built of brick, while a pair of silos will be stationed at one ed of the barn. It is hoped to have the work completed by Christmas.
A large audience witnessed Gerard’s “ My Four Years In Germany,” which is showing at the Orpheum. This interesting photoplay, taken from Ambassador Gerard’s famous book, shows all the incidents leading up to the time the United States declared war on Germany, and is one of the best films of its kind. The big scenes are well bandled and the impersonations of the military rulers in Germany, prison scenes and mountings are excellently handled. It takes two and one-half hours to show this and a special orchestra and special music has been provided.
75 Years
Wednesday Oct. 13, 1943
Menomonie gets a new industry with the purchase by O.E. Edgeberg, owner of Dunnville Turkey Farm, of the brick garage building and site that has been occupied by Lakeside Motors, Second street and Sixth avenue East, from the O&N Lumber Company. Mr. Edgeberg took possession of the property, on October 8. The large basement in this well built structure will be devoted to a processing plant for turkeys as soon as the necessary equipment can be installed.
From Mr. Edgeberg’s 460-acre Dunnville Turkey Farm that he has owned and operated since 1940 will come thousands of turkeys, after they are ready for market, for processing at the new plant that at the start will have capacity of processing a thousand turkeys a day, which means they will be killed, dressed, cooled and packed in boxes, ready for shipment. In the peak of the season, Mr. Edgeberg says it will mean the employment of about 35 persons to take care of the steady flow of prime turkeys that will be hauled to the plant from is Dunnville farm. As the help gets more experienced Mr. Edgeberg figures his new plant can process more than a thousand turkeys daily.
50 Years
Wednesday Oct. 9, 1968
A 15-acre campground with modern facilities will soon be under construction in this community with the facility located north of 1-94 and west of STH 25. It is a part of the nationally franchised Kampgrounds of America, Inc., a rapidly expanding chain of locally-owned campgrounds designed to host the camping traveler. The KOA franchise is nationwide with 200 campgrounds listed from coast to coast.
Joe Cirkl Jr., and Richard Thompson, are owners of the local franchise. The unit is designed to accommodate 100 campers and construction plans call for landscaping and completing of the building by May 1, 1969. Facilities will include a store, modern restrooms, a meeting place, free showers, laundry facilities, adequate spacing for vehicles, picnic tables and fireplaces. The campground is designed to host travelers with tents, trailers, pickup campers, tent campers, bus campers, etc. Charge per camping unit will be $2.
25 Years
Wednesday Oct. 13, 1993
If you were traveling on state Highway 29 yesterday, you may have seen a man, a little sunburn walking with a determined stride and being followed by an RV. That determined man, Tom Brill left Buffalo, N.Y. on Aug. 31, on foot, intending to walk the 900 miles to St. Paul, Minn.
Brill is walking the distance in honor of his wife Roz who died in February from leukemia. His destination is the National Marrow Donor Program in St. Paul. This program holds the national registry of tissue types of donors.
“She touched a lot of people in a positive way and this a good way to continue it,” he said. Brill hopes to gain attention about being a bone marrow donor.
The Brills fought a 2½ year battle with the disease. Spending most of that time trying to find a donor to help Roz. They did find a match in Atlanta. But in their search they may have helped many others, because they added 3,000 names to the donor registry in St. Paul. Brill organized the trip earlier in the summer. He planned to walk 25 miles about 10 hours a day.
15 Years
Sunday Oct. 12, 2003
They bite. They smell. They look like evil ladybugs. Chippewa County residents are complaining that ladybugs have begun infesting their homes and yards: The culprit isn’t a traditional ladybug, though, but a multicolored Asian lady beetle. “They are considered beneficial because out in the gardens they eat aphids,” said Jerry Clark, a crop and soils expert with the UW-Extension office in Chippewa Falls. But this week area residents are seeing the bugs as more of a nuisance.
Patty DeRouin of Chippewa Falls recalled as a child seeing a ladybug was a special event. “Remember when you used to count their spots to guess how old they were?” DeRouin asked. “Now I just squish them.”
The bugs are relatively harmless, Clark said.”They eat insects, so they do have a chewing mouthpiece and can bite,” he said. But the multicolored Asian lady beetles bite might not be as bad as its scent.
“When the beetle gets stressed, it emits an orange liquid, and it’s a liquid that can smell,” Clark said. “They have a disagreeable odor, like all lady beetles.”
Importing the lady beetles from Asia began in the early 1980s as an attempt in the South to control the aphid population that was destroying pecan crops, Clark said. The first multicolored Asian lady beetles were discover in Wisconsin in 1994. Because they have kept soybean aphids in check, the lady beetles have been a welcome addition, Clark said.
10 Years
Sunday Oct. 12, 2008
Red Cedar Medical Center (RCMC) in Menomonie announces the completion of the outdoor courtyard area. The courtyard is tucked away in the space located by the Family Birth Suites and Northstar Medical Surgical Care unit wings. This oasis, which was designed with staff input, is a peaceful outdoor retreat for patients, their families, visitors and staff can enjoy year-round. A curved cement walkway is nestled between a variety of colorful annuals and perennial shrubs and trees. Whether out for a walk or taking a rest on one of the several sitting areas, users can relax to the calming hum of water over the two small falls and the sounds of rustling grasses. Or, they can get lost in their thoughts while watching the goldfish in the ponds.
5 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013
MMS launches outdoor classroom: It all started with an inspiring idea and a big smile. Menomonie Middle School’s Green and Healthy Task Team meets monthly to sustain our Green and Healthy School status. Typical work includes school-wide recycling and a school wide compost project.
Last year, this team was inspired by a new idea — the idea of an outdoor classroom. After weeks of discussion, the team was extremely fortunate to begin a partnership with the Cooperative Educational Service Agency and Fairmount Minerals, which provided a generous grant to make for this idea possible.
SDMA District Buildings and Grounds Director Mike Meyers, was instrumental as this idea was engineered. Mike began by drawing what appeared to be a “smile” on a scrap piece of paper for the team to see. This “smile” became the reality of an outdoor classroom as a team of MMS teachers, principals, students and district staff worked from sunup to sundown one July day to build the MMS outdoor classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.