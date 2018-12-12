135 years
Saturday, Dec. 15, 1883
A thief entered Charles Ranney’s granary last Friday night, and carried off over 100 bushels of oats. We will probably hear more about it soon.
While going down the hill on 11th Street to the boat house last week Wednesday, Otto Langtall slipped and fell on the sidewalk, dislocating his shoulder. That sidewalk is built on too steep a grade, and when slippery with ice or snow it is liable to cause serious injury to persons using it and the city sued for damages.
Mr. Omdahl’s big black dog, “Jack,” is among the missing and it is a query with his owner whether he has been stolen or poisoned. As he has not been seen about home, dead or alive, the past two weeks, it is feared poor Jack has fallen among thieves.
125 years
Friday, Dec. 15, 1893
There will be a dance at the Asylum, Friday evening, Dec.22, for the benefit of the patients. Tickets are 50 cents. All are invited.
Mr. Phillips of Chicago is in the village buying cattle for the Chicago market.
There are several cases of la grippe in town. The entire family of Dwight Pooler, proprietor of the Farmers Home, has been sick for some time but are much better at this writing.
The new school district recently organized by assistant State Superintendent Hutchingson and Superintendent Florin meets with the approval of all in this district, we understand.
Christain Gunderson went on a hunting tour recently to some place in the “Woolly west” and captured a fine dear, and has taken her for better or worse. We wish the happy couple much joy in their voyage of life.
100 years
Thursday, Dec. 12, 1918
The City Board of Health has promulgated a set of rules for the protection of the public health during the influenza epidemic, the enforcement of which to the very letter should enlist the active cooperation of every citizen. This includes doctors.
That the disease is on the increase is conceded. That is has been serious from the start is no longer denied. In the early stages of the epidemic here, The News was sharply criticized by one doctor and a few others for giving the publicity it did to the situation.
We were told It would “hurt the town.” But the purpose of The News has been to give to the public information it ought to know. It is due the people to be placed on their guard.
Pet theories that run counter to accepted preventive measures, the best that are known, should for the present be set aside for the common welfare. Grumbling and half-hearted compliance will do no good. But hearty and helpful cooperation will.
75 years
Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1943
In special session Friday the Dunn County board of supervisors levied $27,000 to be used in purchasing two islands in the Chippewa River, located in the townships of Rock Creek and Peru, and some adjacent land, all of which will be turned into a county forest reserve.
At the November session of the board the supervisors adopted a resolution favoring such action. The county highway committee, by terms of the resolution adopted Friday morning, was given authority to proceed with the purchase of the land involved.
Chairman Roy F. Schllough of Sheridan, of the highway committee, said he thinks $27,000 will be more than enough to make the land purchase, and that possibly the townships of Peru and Rock Creek may contribute some money towards the project. The highway committee is empowered to salvage bridges, ferry and buildings taken in the transaction.
Each year the county has spent considerable money towards providing bridge and ferry service to the few people on the islands. Such continuance of spending for bridges and ferry will not be necessary after the land is bought by the county and the land turned into a forest reserve.
50 years
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1968
Dunn County families who have relatives stationed in Vietnam were advised by the Wisconsin Telephone Company today to plan ahead if they wish to talk with them during the approaching holiday season.
“In most instances it is easier for a serviceman to call home than for a family to try reaching him in Vietnam,” said local manager, Richard J. Haanen.
“That is why servicemen are encouraged to notify their families in advance If they expect to telephone home, particularly around the holidays.”
Haanen said that more than 38,000 calls were completed between the U. S. and Vietnam last year, four and a half times as many as in 1965. But most of the calls, he added, were completed from the Vietnam end, rather than from U.S., because of the difficulty of locating servicemen when calls come in from the states.
Until 1967, servicemen could call home only from Saigon. Calls now can be placed from hospitals and bases in Ton Son Nhut, Long Binh,Cam Rahn Bay, Nha Trand and Quin Nhon. However, U.S. callers may still reach only telephones in Saigon and immediate vicinity.
25 years
Sunday, Dec. 12, 1993
Jason Kahl scored a hat trick and Brady Wilkens had the game-winning goal and two assists Thursday night, as the Menomonie hockey team won its Big Rivers Conference opener, beating Hudson, 5-4, in overtime. The Indians, who improved to 1-1, won in dramatic fashion.
Kahl scored his second and third goals in the final three minutes of regulation, including the game-tying score with just 10 seconds left after coach Steve Marczinke pulled goalie Jake Soper for an extra skater.
Then, with only 11 seconds left in the eight-minute overtime, Wilkens slapped a 20-foot shot past the Hudson goalie. It was a fitting end on Parent’s Night. at the Dunn County Area Ice Arena.
15 years
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2003
Following five hours of testimony and deliberation, the Dunn County Zoning Ordinance Board of Adjustment has granted Enviro-Services of Wisconsin a special exceptions permit to operate a landfill.
More than 25 attended the hearing Thursday evening, some to listen and others to air their views, about a proposed 250,000-cubic-yard construction and demolition debris landfill in the town of Menomonie.
Owned by William Proud and currently used as a day mining facility, the site lies between the Dunn County Recycling and Waste Transfer Station and the now-closed town dump.
Douglas Gowland of Cleveland, Ohio, identified himself as the applicant and introduced as his partners Proud and Bill Koval, both of Chippewa Falls. In addition to a plastic mesh litter fence around the landfill, he said, the perimeter of the property will be surrounded by a chain link fence topped with barbed wire.
Cedar Corporation hydrogeologist Scott McCurdy outlined the proposal, including the measures that will be taken to monitor infiltration into groundwater surrounding the landfill. Seven test wells are already in place and devices will be placed under the three-foot compacted clay liner to alert independent monitoring agencies should leakage occur.
In addition, leachate from the landfill will be pumped on a regular basis and a contract for disposal at the City of Menomonie’s water treatment facility is already in place.
Jim Anderson, Katie Wilson, Mag Lansing and chairman Jerome Prochnow voted in favor of the permit; Don Salisbury voted against the motion.
10 years
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008
A state organization has honored a Dunn County man for long and distinguished service.
When Carl Casper was 16 years old, he was invited by the late Willis Sundby, then president of Dunn County Farm Bureau, to accompany him on a drive to secure new members.
With the journey about to begin, Willis turned to Carl and commented, “If you’re going to participate in a membership drive, you ought to be a member.”
Carl responded by giving Willis a $10 bill, the membership fee at that time.
Carl, 65, has been recruiting members ever since and those efforts, plus his other contributions, were recognized recently at the 89th annual meeting of Wisconsin Farm Bureau when he was presented the “Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau” award by Bill Bruins, president of the state organization.
This award is given annually to a Farm Bureau member who has provided exceptional leadership and support to Farm Bureau’s efforts. Known by some as “Mr. Farm Bureau” in Dunn County, Carl comes from a family who were charter members of Dunn County Farm Bureau” Bruins said.
“He remembers his parents (Martin and Violet) taking him to Farm Bureau meetings as a child. Through his own volunteer efforts that began in the 1960s, Carl has left a distinct mark on the statewide farm organization.”
5 years
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013
Officer Maloree Switlick was presented a lifesaving award on Nov. 20 during a ceremony held at the a Menomonie Police Department.
Switlick has been serving the community for more than three years. In addition to her patrol responsibilities, Switllck serves as computer foresic analyst and an instructor for the Youth Explorer Program.
On Aug. 31, Switlick responded to an Emergency Medical Services call to a Menomonie resident regarding a 38- year-old male who was in seizure activity, bleeding from the mouth and having difficulty breathing. Upon Officer Switlick’s arrival on scene, the person was found lying down on the floor in full cardiac arrest.
Switlick immediately began CPR by administering chest compressions. Minutes later EMS arrived on scene. The male patient was shocked twice with the defibrillator and eventually flown by helicopter to Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
After several days of treatment the male patient made a full recovery with no neurological problems. Due to Switlick’s quick assesment and decisive action, a human life was saved.
